WORLD
2 MIN READ
Bomb explosion in northern Syria leaves several dead, many injured
Car bomb explosion in Azez town of northern Syria results in four deaths, twenty injuries, and intensified security measures, with investigations underway.
Bomb explosion in northern Syria leaves several dead, many injured
The YPG/PKK terrorists carry out such attacks but do not claim responsibility as they end up harming civilians.  / Photo: AFP / AFP
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
March 30, 2024

At least four individuals were killed and twenty others were injured in a bomb explosion in Syria's northwestern town of Azaz.

The late Saturday incident evolved when a bomb concealed within a vehicle detonated on a busy street within the opposition-controlled area of Azaz, situated across from the Turkish town of Kilis, according to Anadolu Agency.

Initial reports suggest that the bomb attack claimed the lives of four civilians and inflicted injuries on twenty individuals.

Reuters news agency, citing locals and rescuers, reported that at least seven people were killed and 30 others injured.

"It's timing comes with heavy congestion by shoppers," said Yaseen Shalabi who was near the site of the explosion shopping with his family.

RelatedPKK/YPG attack on civilian settlement kills one, injures several in Syria
RECOMMENDED

YPG/PKK suspected in recent attack

In response to the attack, security measures have been heightened in the surrounding vicinity and the wounded have been transported to Azaz Hospital for urgent medical attention.

Local security forces have launched an investigation into the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the attack.

No individual or group has claimed responsibility for the bombing.

Residents and opposition forces against Bashar Assad in the mainly Arab-populated northwest have long suspected the YPG who occupy large swathes of areas in northeast Syria and east of the Euphrates river in northern Syria.

YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK — an internationally recognised terrorist organisation — backed by the US and other Western nations.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump: Iran reached out for nuclear talks and ‘wants to negotiate’
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem
Trump says could keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela after meeting with CEO
Israel kills four Palestinians in latest wave of ceasefire violation — report
Minnesota Democrats demand broader investigation into fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good
Israel kills 1 in wide-scale air strikes in southern Lebanon in new truce breach
US officials split over response to Iran protests: report
Trump's Greenland threat puts Denmark on edge as Europe mulls NATO presence
'No one tells us what to do': Cuba rebuffs Trump threat
Trump threatens Cuba to strike deal with US 'before it is too late'
Iran warns Israel, US against any attack, accuses them of orchestrating protests
Sudan restores Khartoum as capital after nearly three years of war
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks