A Spanish third-tier side refused to finish a match on Saturday after their goalkeeper faced off with fans who were allegedly racially abusing him, hours after La Liga club Sevilla complained of insults directed at their coach and a player.

The incidents came a few days after Spain faced Brazil in a friendly match arranged to combat racism, following numerous instances of abuse aimed at Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior over recent seasons.

Rayo Majadahonda goalkeeper Cheikh Kane Sarr was sent off in the 84th minute of his team's match at Sestao River, near Bilbao, after remonstrating with one supporter behind his goal.

His team decided not to keep playing after the Senegalese goalkeeper, 23, was dismissed and eventually walked off, with the game then suspended.

'Racists must be exposed'

Earlier La Liga side Sevilla condemned "racist and xenophobic abuse" aimed at coach Quique Sanchez Flores and defender Marcos Acuna during a game at Getafe.

"We had three despicable cases of racism in Spain this Saturday alone," wrote Vinicius on social media platform X, offering his support to Acuna and Sanchez Flores.

"To Sarr and Rayo Majadahonda, may your bravery inspire others, racists must be exposed and the games cannot continue with them in the stands," added the Madrid forward.