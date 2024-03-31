WORLD
Spanish football match abandoned after alleged racial abuse
Outrage erupted in Spain as players are targeted with racist abuse during matches as a third-tier team walked off the field after their goalkeeper faced racial slurs.
Racist abuse continues to stain Spanish football.  / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
March 31, 2024

A Spanish third-tier side refused to finish a match on Saturday after their goalkeeper faced off with fans who were allegedly racially abusing him, hours after La Liga club Sevilla complained of insults directed at their coach and a player.

The incidents came a few days after Spain faced Brazil in a friendly match arranged to combat racism, following numerous instances of abuse aimed at Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior over recent seasons.

Rayo Majadahonda goalkeeper Cheikh Kane Sarr was sent off in the 84th minute of his team's match at Sestao River, near Bilbao, after remonstrating with one supporter behind his goal.

His team decided not to keep playing after the Senegalese goalkeeper, 23, was dismissed and eventually walked off, with the game then suspended.

'Racists must be exposed'

Earlier La Liga side Sevilla condemned "racist and xenophobic abuse" aimed at coach Quique Sanchez Flores and defender Marcos Acuna during a game at Getafe.

"We had three despicable cases of racism in Spain this Saturday alone," wrote Vinicius on social media platform X, offering his support to Acuna and Sanchez Flores.

"To Sarr and Rayo Majadahonda, may your bravery inspire others, racists must be exposed and the games cannot continue with them in the stands," added the Madrid forward.

"We will only have victory when the racists leave the stadiums and go straight to jail, a place they deserve."

'Won't come back'

Vinicius notably suffered racial abuse away at Valencia in May last season and received worldwide support after squaring off with a supporter in the stands, as Sarr did at Sestao.

"Our team will not come out to restart the game after our player received unacceptable racist insults," wrote Sarr's team Rayo Majadahonda on X.

"It's an absolute disgrace what happened today... a section of the stadium spitting out racist insults at our team-mate Cheikh Sarr, for the colour of his skin," said their captain Jorge Casado on Instagram.

"In addition, the RFEF (Spanish football federation) trying to oblige us to go out and finish the game.

"How shameful, it seems crazy that it's the year 2024 and we have brainless people in the stadiums running amok -- we are all Cheikh, no to racism."

SOURCE:AFP
