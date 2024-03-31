Sunday, March 31, 2024

1001 GMT — France will deliver hundreds of old armoured vehicles and new surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine in its war against Russia, French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu said.

In an interview with La Tribune Dimanche, Lecornu said on Sunday that President Emmanuel Macron, following talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, had asked him to prepare a new aid package, which will include old but still functional French equipment.

"The Ukrainian army needs to defend a very long front line, which requires armoured vehicles; this is absolutely crucial for troop mobility and is part of the Ukrainian requests," Lecornu said.

"Ukraine has an urgent need for better ground-air defence ... Russia is intensifying its strikes, in particular on civilians and civil infrastructure," he added.

More updates 👇

1800 GMT — Ukraine security service says Russia's 'terrorism' demands are 'pointless'

Ukraine's SBU security service dismissed as "pointless" a Russian demand to hand over individuals it accused of links to terrorism and said Moscow had "forgotten" that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin was the subject of an international arrest warrant.

"Statements about terrorism sound particularly cynical coming from the terrorist state itself," the SBU said in a statement, referring to the demands issued by the Russian Foreign Ministry. "Therefore, any words from the Russian Foreign Ministry are pointless."

1419 GMT — Russia demands Ukraine hand over head of security service, others

Russia is demanding that Ukraine hand over all people connected with terrorist acts committed in Russia, including the head of the country's SBU Security Service, the foreign ministry said.

A ministry statement listed violent incidents that have occurred in Russia since the Kremlin's forces attacked Ukraine in February 2022, including bombings that killed the daughter of a prominent nationalist and a war blogger, and another incident in which a writer was seriously hurt.

It said investigation of these incidents showed that "the traces of these crimes lead to Ukraine."

"The Russian side demands that the Kiev regime immediately cease all support for terrorist activity, extradite guilty parties and compensate the victims for damages," it said.

1419 GMT — Ukraine shelling kills woman in Russian border village

Ukrainian shelling killed a woman in the Russian border village of Dunayka, the latest in a series of deadly cross-border attacks by Kiev, the local governor said.

Since Moscow launched its assault on Ukraine two years ago, Russia's Belgorod region on the frontier has been repeatedly targeted by what authorities say is indiscriminate Ukrainian bombardment, which has increased in recent months.

"The village of Dunayka, in the Graivoron urban district, came under Ukrainian fire. To much grief, a civilian was killed," governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on social media.

"She died of her wounds on the spot before the ambulance crew arrived. I express my sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased," he added.

1026 GMT — 2 killed as Russia launches attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure

A Russian cruise missile strike on infrastructure in Ukraine’s western Lviv region killed one man, while another died in an attack in the northeast, officials said.

The attack in Lviv destroyed a building and sparked a fire, Gov. Maksym Kozytskyi wrote on social media app Telegram. He said that rescue operations were being conducted.

In the Kharkiv region, Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said that an air attack killed an 19-year-old man after a missile hit a gas station.

Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands in Ukraine’s Odesa region were left without power on Sunday after debris from a downed Russian drone caused a blaze at an energy facility, Gov. Oleh Kiper said.'

1026 GMT — Russia arrests three in Dagestan anti-terror operation