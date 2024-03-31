Azerbaijan has warned Armenia against any military buildup on the border, saying that any provocation would be resolutely suppressed.

In a statement on Sunday, the Defense Ministry said intense movements and military buildups by the Armenian army had recently been seen.

"Recently, the concentration of manpower, armored vehicles, artillery installations, and other heavy firepower of the Armenian armed forces and intensive movement of its troops in different directions of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conditional border has been observed," the ministry said.

“Most recently, there has been a further activation of revanchist forces threatening Azerbaijan with war, the rise of aggressive rhetoric against Azerbaijan to a high level, and increase of the number of provocative information focused on aggravating the situation in the information environment in preparation for sabotage attempts," the ministry added

“In case of any attempt of military provocation by the Armenian armed forces against Azerbaijan, it will be resolutely suppressed by the Azerbaijan Army," the ministry warned.