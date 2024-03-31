WORLD
Indian opposition unites in 'Save Democracy' rally as key leader jailed
While Hindu-nationalist Modi is expected to be re-elected in April, the opposition leader Arvind Kejriwal still remains in custody.
The flag-waving crowd held up posters showing Kejriwal behind bars, with large numbers of police watching. / Photo: AP / AP
March 31, 2024

Top leaders of India's opposition coalition and thousands of supporters have rallied in the capital, decrying "autocracy" and criticising the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of stifling opponents and undermining democratic institutions ahead of a national election next month.

The “Save Democracy” rally was the first major public demonstration by the opposition bloc INDIA opposition alliance —the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance— against the arrest of New Delhi’s top elected official and opposition leader Arvind Kejriwal on March 21.

Arvind Kejriwal, chief minister of Delhi and a key leader in an opposition alliance formed to compete against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was detained in connection with a long-running corruption probe.

Kejriwal's government is accused of receiving kickbacks while handing out liquor licences to private companies. Kejriwal, 55, denies the charges.

"The country is headed towards autocracy," Shiv Sena party leader Uddhav Thackeray, a former chief minister of Maharashtra state, told cheering crowds on Sunday.

"This one-man government is taking the country to ruin."

Modi's re-election likely

Nearly a billion Indians will vote to elect a new government in six-week-long parliamentary elections starting on April 19, the largest democratic exercise in the world.

Many analysts see Modi's re-election as a foregone conclusion, partly due to the resonance of his assertive Hindu-nationalist politics with members of the country's majority faith.

Several leaders of the two dozen political parties of the INDIA opposition alliance are expected to address the rally.

India's main financial investigation agency, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which arrested Kejriwal, has launched probes into at least four other state chief ministers or their family members.

While Modi enjoys high levels of support, critics accuse him of using law enforcement agencies to intimidate opposition leaders.

All the investigations involve political opponents of Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The flag-waving crowd also held up posters showing Kejriwal behind bars, with large numbers of police watching.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
