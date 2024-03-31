Top leaders of India's opposition coalition and thousands of supporters have rallied in the capital, decrying "autocracy" and criticising the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of stifling opponents and undermining democratic institutions ahead of a national election next month.

The “Save Democracy” rally was the first major public demonstration by the opposition bloc INDIA opposition alliance —the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance— against the arrest of New Delhi’s top elected official and opposition leader Arvind Kejriwal on March 21.

Arvind Kejriwal, chief minister of Delhi and a key leader in an opposition alliance formed to compete against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was detained in connection with a long-running corruption probe.

Kejriwal's government is accused of receiving kickbacks while handing out liquor licences to private companies. Kejriwal, 55, denies the charges.

"The country is headed towards autocracy," Shiv Sena party leader Uddhav Thackeray, a former chief minister of Maharashtra state, told cheering crowds on Sunday.

"This one-man government is taking the country to ruin."

Modi's re-election likely