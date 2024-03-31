Millions of Turkish citizens are lining up at polling stations to cast their votes in local elections that will determine the political fates of thousands of candidates across the country's 82 provinces.

People dressed in their Sunday best turned up in large numbers at over 200,000 polling stations to elect their candidates of choice from 34 political parties competing in the polls. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and first lady Emine Edodogan cast their votes in Istanbul.

Here's a pictorial look at the elections.

In Sakarya, a bedridden cıtızen casts her vote at home through a mobile ballot box provided by Türkiye's Supreme Election Board (YSK).

Ballot boxes were carried into the homes of the patients and then were loaded into the vehicles.

A polling station was established at a nursing home and rehabilitation centre for elderly people in Duzce. People in wheelchairs and with walking sticks cast their votes as soon as the voting process began.

In Duzce, a national Muay Thai athlete arrived at the ballot box wearing his self-designed astronaut costume.