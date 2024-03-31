In photos: Türkiye's local elections showcase nation's vibrant democracy
TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
In photos: Türkiye's local elections showcase nation's vibrant democracyTurkish citizens are participating in the democratic process in unique ways, from elderly people voting at polling stations at nursing homes to voters arriving in traditional costumes.
Some citizens went to the polls in Germencik district of Aydın, wearing traditional 'efe' costumes and regional attire.  / Photo: AA / Others
Ayse Isin KirenciAyse Isin Kirenci
March 31, 2024

Millions of Turkish citizens are lining up at polling stations to cast their votes in local elections that will determine the political fates of thousands of candidates across the country's 82 provinces.

People dressed in their Sunday best turned up in large numbers at over 200,000 polling stations to elect their candidates of choice from 34 political parties competing in the polls. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and first lady Emine Edodogan cast their votes in Istanbul.

Here's a pictorial look at the elections.

In Sakarya, a bedridden cıtızen casts her vote at home through a mobile ballot box provided by Türkiye's Supreme Election Board (YSK).

Ballot boxes were carried into the homes of the patients and then were loaded into the vehicles.

A polling station was established at a nursing home and rehabilitation centre for elderly people in Duzce. People in wheelchairs and with walking sticks cast their votes as soon as the voting process began.

In Duzce, a national Muay Thai athlete arrived at the ballot box wearing his self-designed astronaut costume.

RECOMMENDED

Voting will continue through 4 pm in 32 eastern provinces, and in the remaining provinces, polling stations will close at 5 pm.

A voter from the Iskenderun district of Hatay rode to the polling station on his horse, Yoruk Kızı.

The Kyrgyz people living in the Ercis district of Van dressed up in their traditional attire to go to the ballot boxes at the Ulupamir Primary School.

Some 1.32 million young people are voting for the first time.

For years, artist Bülent Akay, who has portrayed the character "Hacivat" in various domestic and international events and was recognised by the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism, arrived at the polling station wearing his costume.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump: Iran reached out for nuclear talks and ‘wants to negotiate’
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem
Trump says could keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela after meeting with CEO
Israel kills four Palestinians in latest wave of ceasefire violation — report
Minnesota Democrats demand broader investigation into fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good
Israel kills 1 in wide-scale air strikes in southern Lebanon in new truce breach
US officials split over response to Iran protests: report
Trump's Greenland threat puts Denmark on edge as Europe mulls NATO presence
'No one tells us what to do': Cuba rebuffs Trump threat
Trump threatens Cuba to strike deal with US 'before it is too late'
Iran warns Israel, US against any attack, accuses them of orchestrating protests
Sudan restores Khartoum as capital after nearly three years of war
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks