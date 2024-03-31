WORLD
2 MIN READ
Probe launched after pig head found near French mosque
Similar incidents at two other mosques in northern France during the holy month of Ramadan raise concerns.
Probe launched after pig head found near French mosque
The incidents come during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, during which believers fast from dawn till dusk and focus on prayers. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
Ayse betul AytekinAyse betul Aytekin
March 31, 2024

France's Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has slammed "unacceptable acts" against the Muslim community after the head of a wild pig was found near a mosque in the east of the country.

A prosecutor said a probe into "incitement to racial hatred" had been opened after worshippers at a mosque in the village of Contrexeville in the Vosges region discovered the animal's head on Friday.

Darmanin late Saturday said that two other mosques in northern France had also been "degraded".

RECOMMENDED

"This weekend mosques in Valenciennes and Fresnes-sur-Escaut were degraded. A mosque in the Vosges was also targeted. I firmly condemn these unacceptable acts against out Muslim compatriots," he said on X.

The incidents come during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, during which believers fast from dawn till dusk and focus on prayers.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump: Iran reached out for nuclear talks and ‘wants to negotiate’
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem
Trump says could keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela after meeting with CEO
Israel kills four Palestinians in latest wave of ceasefire violation — report
Minnesota Democrats demand broader investigation into fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good
Israel kills 1 in wide-scale air strikes in southern Lebanon in new truce breach
US officials split over response to Iran protests: report
Trump's Greenland threat puts Denmark on edge as Europe mulls NATO presence
'No one tells us what to do': Cuba rebuffs Trump threat
Trump threatens Cuba to strike deal with US 'before it is too late'
Iran warns Israel, US against any attack, accuses them of orchestrating protests
Sudan restores Khartoum as capital after nearly three years of war
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks