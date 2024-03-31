WORLD
Israeli airstrike on Gaza hospital tent camp kills 2
The strike targeted tent camps at the al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital where thousands of displaced Palestinians are seeking refuge amid ongoing Israeli air assaults.
Tens of thousands of people have sought shelter in Gaza's hospitals since the start of the war nearly six months ago, / Photo: AA / AA
Sena Serim
March 31, 2024

An Israeli airstrike hit a tent camp in the courtyard of a crowded hospital in central Gaza, killing two Palestinians and wounding another 15, including journalists working nearby.

An Associated Press reporter filmed the strike and aftermath at the al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al Balah, where thousands of people have sheltered after fleeing their homes elsewhere in the war-ravaged territory. People including women and children scattered and cried out.

Tens of thousands of people have sought shelter in Gaza's hospitals since the start of the war nearly six months ago, viewing them as relatively safe from airstrikes.

Israel accuses Hamas and other armed groups of operating in and around medical facilities, and troops have raided a number of hospitals.

RelatedFierce battle rages around Gaza's al-Shifa Hospital, dozens dead
