The United Nations General Assembly has overwhelmingly adopted a draft resolution reaffirming the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination, including the right to an independent State of Palestine.

The resolution was approved by 164 member states, with eight voting against it: Israel, the United States, Micronesia, Argentina, Paraguay, Papua New Guinea, Palau and Nauru.

Adopted under the General Assembly agenda item on the right of peoples to self-determination, the resolution reaffirmed long-standing United Nations positions recognising the Palestinian people’s right to freely determine their political status and to pursue their economic, social and cultural development.

The text recalled previous UN resolutions and international legal instruments, including the UN Charter and international human rights covenants, emphasising that self-determination is a fundamental principle of international law.