UN General Assembly adopts resolution backing Palestinians' right to self-determination
The measure is adopted by a large majority, with 164 countries voting in favour, reaffirming support for an independent Palestinian state.
FILE: UN General Assembly backs Palestinians’ right to self-determination / Reuters
December 16, 2025

The United Nations General Assembly has overwhelmingly adopted a draft resolution reaffirming the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination, including the right to an independent State of Palestine.

The resolution was approved by 164 member states, with eight voting against it: Israel, the United States, Micronesia, Argentina, Paraguay, Papua New Guinea, Palau and Nauru.

Adopted under the General Assembly agenda item on the right of peoples to self-determination, the resolution reaffirmed long-standing United Nations positions recognising the Palestinian people’s right to freely determine their political status and to pursue their economic, social and cultural development.

The text recalled previous UN resolutions and international legal instruments, including the UN Charter and international human rights covenants, emphasising that self-determination is a fundamental principle of international law.

It also urged all states, UN specialised agencies and organisations within the UN system to continue supporting and assisting the Palestinian people in the early realisation of this right.

The resolution further stressed the need to respect the territorial unity, contiguity and integrity of the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem.

It reiterated support for a just, lasting and comprehensive peace based on international law and relevant UN resolutions.

