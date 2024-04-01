South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has slammed the "cartel" of medics who oppose sector reforms, saying the government would not back down on plans that have triggered a month-long doctors' strike.

Hospitals have been forced to cancel vital treatments and operations since thousands of trainee doctors walked out on February 20 in protest at proposed training reforms, but the government has refused to change course and is instead threatening to take legal action against the striking doctors.

Seoul wants to increase medical school admissions by 2,000 starting next year, saying it is essential to combat shortages and treat a fast-ageing society. Doctors say it will erode service quality.

"The number 2,000 is not a random figure we came up with. We have thoroughly reviewed relevant statistics and research and reviewed present and future medical situations," Yoon said in a televised national address.

Even this increase will not meet the growing demand in areas outside the capital Seoul, he said.

Thousands of doctors are facing the suspension of their medical licences, but Yoon urged medics to return to their hospitals before the process was complete.

Successive South Korean governments have tried — and failed — to increase medical school admissions in the past, and Yoon said "the cartel of doctors had been strengthened" by every previous failure.