The devastating attack at Moscow’s Crocus City Hall on March 22, resulting in the loss of at least 139 lives, was promptly claimed by a Daesh affiliate group in central and southern Asia, the Daesh-K, marking it as one of the most lethal attacks in Russia by the terrorist outfit in many years.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has attributed the attack to "radical Islamists," describing them as extremists whose ideology has been opposed by the Islamic world for centuries. However, Putin has also accused Ukraine of playing a role—a claim vehemently denied by officials in Kiev.

Over the years, propaganda from Daesh and Al Qaeda terror groups has portrayed Russia as an "infidel" responsible for atrocities against Muslims in various regions, including Afghanistan, Chechnya, and Syria.

After the Taliban's takeover of Kabul in August 2021, the Taliban’s relationship with Russia, as well as China and Iran, has warmed up. Although no country has formally acknowledged the Taliban government, Russia recently hosted a military attache from the Taliban in Moscow, and China accepted a Taliban ambassador.

These actions were perceived as steps to foster trust with the Taliban leadership.

But as that happened, Daesh-K conducted large-scale attacks in Afghanistan.

Russian and Pakistani diplomatic missions in Kabul came under attack in 2022, along with an assault on a hotel housing numerous Chinese nationals.

Recently, it has also issued threats against the Chinese, Indian, and Iranian embassies in Afghanistan, in addition to disseminating a barrage of anti-Russian propaganda.

Daesh-K has criticised the Taliban for establishing ties with Russian officials, citing the historical context of the Soviet Union's invasion of Afghanistan.

It positions itself as the primary enemy of the Taliban, claiming that the Taliban has not enforced genuine Islamic law since seizing power in 2021. It also aims to undermine the Taliban's alliances with regional partners and depict the government as incapable of ensuring security within the country, according to experts.

The group has also conducted deadly attacks in Iran and Pakistan before the recent terrorist incident in Moscow.

By tarnishing the Taliban's relationships with Russia and neighbouring countries, Daesh-K seeks to exacerbate Afghanistan's economic challenges and diminish financial support to the Taliban, thereby destabilising its authority.

But analysts say the attack in Moscow will sharpen concerns that Daesh-K terrorism remains a significant threat to them and will push Russia to redouble efforts to deepen cooperation with Afghanistan.