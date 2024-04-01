Maki Yamamoto’s appreciation for Palestinian tatreez goes back far before she began seamlessly weaving the indigenous cross-stitch embroidery into Japan’s most well-known form of traditional clothing, the kimono.

The Tokyo native had found herself smitten by the beauty of Palestinian tatreez from the very first time she laid eyes on them.

As a researcher for a cosmetics company some 20 years ago, she began volunteering at various cultural events by foreign embassies in Japan, including Palestine’s, and struck up a longstanding friendship with the Palestinian ambassador to Japan’s wife, Maali Siam.

Yamamoto would admire the intricate patterns on thobes that her Palestinian friend would don, as well as on textiles such as table runners and pillow covers on display at events.

As their friendship grew, so did her interest in Palestine. She visited the occupied West Bank for the first time in 2013, and returned with the idea of incorporating Palestinian tatreez into kimonos, or more specifically, the belt-like sash that wraps around the waist of the Japanese traditional garment, known as obi.

“For me and those who know the history of kimonos, it's a very natural pairing because the kimono has been influenced by neighbouring countries by the way of the Silk Road – China, Korea, Persia, Syria and many other cultures,” Yamamoto shares.

“For example, there is the Arabesque pattern,” which typically features recurring geometric and nature-esque motifs, “that is very popular for kimonos and other Japanese traditional crafts.”

On top of that, she adds, “When I see the table runners [with Palestinian tatreez] being almost the same size as the obi, it is very easy to imagine that I can make an obi with this embroidery.”

Yamamoto tells TRTWorld that during her visit , she “saw the reality of the people [when it came to] the conflict, and the occupation under Israelis.”

“At the time,” she says, moved by the Palestinian people’s steadfast preservation of their vibrant culture and way of life in the grim face of it all, “I also experienced many rich, cultural moments with Palestinian people, like their dance, the food, and of course, the beautiful embroidery on beautiful Palestinian traditional dresses.”

The Palestinian Embroidery Obi Project

At a crossroads with her career, Yamamoto was already contemplating on leaving her decade-long job in cosmetics research, and upon returning from the occupied West Bank, ventured on her own business dedicated to cultural exchange, including the design, production, and sale of Palestinian tatreez.

“So I decided that I will work on Palestinian embroidery to make obi,” says Yamamoto, who is currently also researching Palestinian embroidery and the economic independence of women as part of her PhD course at Tokyo University of Agriculture and Technology.

The Palestinian Embroidery Obi Project was thus born in 2014, a sort of social enterprise that sees the founder collaborate with women in the West Bank, mostly in the Amari refugee camp in Ramallah. She also began working with embroiderers in Gaza.

Due to Israeli attacks on the besieged enclave, Yamamoto says she has “temporarily stopped making obi with women in Gaza, because, of course, the situation is terrible.” She has lost contact with them since the war began and doesn’t know whether they are safe.

“I hope that they are alive but many of the people [have already] been killed.