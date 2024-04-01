In the middle of Israel’s ongoing assault on Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right government has quietly doled out licenses to local and international companies to find and extract gas from areas considered to be Palestinian maritime zones.

This happened in October, just weeks after Israel launched its war on the enclave, and sparked strong reactions from rights groups and activists who expressed concerns over Israel’s intent to seize Palestinian natural resources.

In February, legal centre Adalah sent a letter to the Israeli energy minister, while Foley Hoag, a law firm representing pro-Palestinian organisations such as al Haq, al Mezan Center for Human Rights, and the Palestinian Center for Human Rights, sent notices to the companies awarded the licenses.

Their demands were clear: the licenses should be revoked, any planned exploration halted and a bar on the issuance of more licenses for areas falling within Palestinian maritime territory.

While the organisations still await a response, the issue is being raised on international levels.

In Italy’s Parliament, the Greens and Left Alliance put forward a resolution to suspend any activity related to Gaza due to the involvement of Italian company ENI.

While the resolution did not pass, it led to questions over the government’s stance.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani responded by saying that ENI’s “contract is still being finalised” and there was “currently no exploitation of resources,” according to local media reports.

However, that has done little to assuage the fears of rights groups and activists.

'Stealing resources'

Suhad Bishara, legal director at Adalah, said the act of awarding licenses suggests that Israel is after Palestinian natural resources.

“We are concerned that Israel would unilaterally explore and exploit the natural resources in Palestine’s maritime waters for its own financial and colonial gains,” she said.