TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish FM talks Gaza, regional issues with Qatari, Russian counterparts
Hakan Fidan holds separate phone talks with Sheikh Al Thani, Sergey Lavrov.
Turkish FM talks Gaza, regional issues with Qatari, Russian counterparts
In a separate phone call, Fidan and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov discussed regional issues and navigation security in the Black Sea, diplomatic sources said. / Photo: AA / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
April 1, 2024

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has discussed the situation in Gaza and regional developments with his Qatari and Russian counterparts.

According to Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry, Fidan and Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani addressed the latest situation in the besieged Palestinian enclave and regional developments over the phone on Monday.

In a separate phone call, Fidan and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov discussed regional issues and navigation security in the Black Sea, diplomatic sources said.

RelatedTurkish ship carrying humanitarian aid for Gaza arrives Egypt

Crippling blockade

RECOMMENDED

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on Gaza since an October 7 cross-border attack by Hamas.

Nearly 32,800 Palestinians have since been killed and 75,300 others injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

Israel has imposed a crippling blockade on Gaza, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which on Thursday asked Israel to do more to prevent famine in Gaza.

Related'Colonial exploits': Israel plans to loot Palestinian gas reserves
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump's Greenland threat puts Denmark on edge as Europe mulls NATO presence
'No one tells us what to do': Cuba rebuffs Trump threat
Trump threatens Cuba to strike deal with US 'before it is too late'
Iran warns Israel, US against any attack, accuses them of orchestrating protests
Sudan restores Khartoum as capital after nearly three years of war
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks
Russia, Ukraine report casualties, damage to infrastructure amid overnight drone attacks
Massive Instagram data breach exposes personal info of over 17M users: Reports
Israel on high alert for possibility of US military action against Iran, sources say
Bangladesh seeks to join international force in Gaza
Myanmar votes in second phase of military-run election
Trump orders commanders to draw up Greenland invasion plan: Report
Man charged with first-degree murder after killing six, including child, in Mississippi
Trump says already making Venezuela 'rich, safe again'