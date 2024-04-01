Growing up in post-Sept. 11 America as a non-Muslim, I am no stranger to Islamophobia.

From watching Jeff Dunham with his puppet, Achmed the Dead Terrorist on Comedy Central, to seeing people around me fall for rumors that former United States President Barack Obama was secretly a Muslim, to hearing the boys in my class yell, "Allahu Akbar" and joke about suicide bombers - making fun of and villainizing Muslims is something that's been normalised everywhere in America.

Many in the US associate Islam and its followers with conflicts in the Middle East, even though it is an extremely diverse religion with adherents from all over the world.

This association is a pointed and deliberate one pushed by some politicians to make it easier to justify war and violence in other countries. The desired effects are becoming unmistakably clear, as we have watched Islamophobia play out in the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.

Since the events of October 7, I, like many other Americans, started delving into and learning more about the conflicts happening in the Middle East, investigating it myself for the first time.

What I discovered was that I do not like the way my government is using my tax dollars to fund the killing of innocent civilians. No surprise there. Just like a lot of my fellow Americans, I started boycotting companies on the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement boycott list in an attempt to keep my money out of the pockets of people who aim to use it for violence.

What I learned at that point is that, in a country with an entire culture built around consumerism, it is very hard to stop spending. At the same time that I was having this internal struggle between my values and my addictions, I started to see posts on TikTok of Muslims preparing for Ramadan.

When I looked up information about Ramadan, I found the core values of the holy month to encompass what I was trying to invoke in myself. So I decided to observe Ramadan as a non-Muslim to see what I could learn from it.

When I made my first TikTok video about Ramadan and posted it to my account, I had a humble 300 followers. My account has grown to over 20,000 followers since posting that video, and I hope I am able to reach more people who have been going through the same struggle as me. I encourage them to learn more about a religion that is often villainized in our media.

The first video ended up hitting the mark with a lot of people, Muslims and non-Muslims alike. I didn't originally plan to make a series out of it, but when some commenters made the suggestion, I saw an opportunity to combat an issue that I was seeing while advocating for the liberation of Palestine.

Time and time again, people I know have been equating Muslims and Islam to Hamas and then subsequently, terrorism. This narrative that if you are Muslim and/or from the Middle East, then you are a terrorist, is not new.

So far I have given to charity, read some of the Quran, tried on a hijab, shared information about the reality of Islam and all of the beautiful people who practise it, and I have been welcomed with the warmest words.

The propaganda spread about Islam and what its followers supposedly support has reared its ugly head over the last six months as Gaza has been ruthlessly bombarded. Over and over I see people use Islamophobia to justify it.