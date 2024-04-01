Rolla Abdeljawad, a Muslim American woman who was questioned by FBI agents over her pro-Palestine posts on Facebook, has expressed shock over last week's incident, saying the agents should be pursuing actual criminals.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency, Abdeljawad, who resides in the US state of Oklahoma, maintained that none of her posts violated freedom of expression.

"Honestly, I'm very shocked. As a person who's travelled the world, what makes me unique in any country that I go to is that I'm an American," she said.

"In America, we uphold freedom of speech. We can be individuals, we don't have thought policing. These are things that are very innately American," she added.

Abdeljawad said the incident made her "feel unsafe in my own home in my community" and that no one should ever get to that point.

"What a waste of time for the FBI when there are actual criminals committing crimes, that they could be looking into people that post manifestos and they're aware of them," Abdeljawad said.

Voice of the voiceless'

Abdeljawad said that she uses social media to be the "voice of the voiceless" and for educational purposes, referring to her posts about Gaza:

"I do utilise my platform to speak up for the voiceless. I do use it as a means to educate individuals as to what is going on on the ground".