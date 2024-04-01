TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye accuses Israel of trying to eradicate Palestinians
Israeli army's actions in al-Shifa Hospital during 14-day Israeli raid among 'greatest barbarities in human history,' says Turkish Foreign Ministry.
Türkiye accuses Israel of trying to eradicate Palestinians
The Israeli army said Monday that it wrapped up its military operation at the Al-Shifa Hospital complex in Gaza City, following a 14-day siege and incursion that resulted in scores of casualties and hundreds of arrests. / Photo: AA / AA
Yusuf KamadanYusuf Kamadan
April 1, 2024

Footage that emerged from Gaza's largest hospital after a 14-day Israeli incursion is strong evidence that Tel Aviv seeks to eradicate Palestinians, Türkiye's Foreign Ministry has said.

"The crimes committed by Israeli authorities in the last six months have taken their place among the greatest barbarities in human history. Everyone responsible for these crimes will be brought to justice, and the names of those who turn a blind eye to these crimes will be recorded as a black mark in history," the ministry said on Monday in a statement on the Israeli army's actions in al-Shifa Hospital.

It urged the international community to take action to halt Israel's actions, which it said disregard both human conscience and law and pose a threat to global peace and stability.

"Necessary measures must be taken without delay to implement the latest cease-fire resolution adopted by the UN Security Council and the additional measures announced by the International Court of Justice," it added.

RECOMMENDED

The Israeli army said Monday that it wrapped up its military operation at the Al-Shifa Hospital complex in Gaza City, following a 14-day siege and incursion that resulted in scores of casualties and hundreds of arrests.

Earlier, eyewitnesses told Anadolu the army withdrew from inside al-Shifa Hospital and the surrounding areas west of Gaza City, leaving scores of casualties and extensive destruction in the hospital and its vicinity.

Israeli forces also burned the buildings of the kidney and maternity wards, mortuary refrigerators, and cancer and burn facilities, and destroyed the outpatient clinic building, according to the witnesses.

According to Palestinian medical sources, the hospital is now completely out of service and the army destroyed all medical equipment in the complex, operation rooms, and intensive care units.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump's Greenland threat puts Denmark on edge as Europe mulls NATO presence
'No one tells us what to do': Cuba rebuffs Trump threat
Trump threatens Cuba to strike deal with US 'before it is too late'
Iran warns Israel, US against any attack, accuses them of orchestrating protests
Sudan restores Khartoum as capital after nearly three years of war
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks
Russia, Ukraine report casualties, damage to infrastructure amid overnight drone attacks
Massive Instagram data breach exposes personal info of over 17M users: Reports
Israel on high alert for possibility of US military action against Iran, sources say
Bangladesh seeks to join international force in Gaza
Myanmar votes in second phase of military-run election
Trump orders commanders to draw up Greenland invasion plan: Report
Man charged with first-degree murder after killing six, including child, in Mississippi
Trump says already making Venezuela 'rich, safe again'