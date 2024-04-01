The UN has announced its plans to send a mission to al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza following a 14-day Israeli raid.

Providing information on the situation in Gaza, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday that the UN is "planning a mission to the hospital as soon as we can get there to help people receive medical attention and to assess the state of the hospital."

The decision to send a mission came after reports that Israeli forces vacated the hospital.

At least 21 patients died at al-Shifa since it came under siege, said Dujarric, citing the World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Asked about permission to carry out the mission to the hospital, Dujarric said, "we're trying to ensure that we have all the security guarantees that we need, including the permission from the Israeli government."

Earlier on Monday, Israel announced that it has withdrawn from Gaza's largest health complex, al-Shifa Hospital, and its surroundings after its two-week-long raids there which had begun on March 18.