Tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan are reaching a boiling point, amid escalating rhetoric and bombing campaigns in recent weeks. The latest hostilities kicked off last month, when a group of suicide bombers targeted a military checkpost in Pakistan’s North Waziristan district, which is in close proximity to Afghanistan.

The attacks resulted in the deaths of at least seven Pakistani soldiers and angered Islamabad, who then launched retaliatory air raids into Afghanistan. According to Pakistan's Foreign Ministry, those raids targeted hideouts of armed groups such as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) which is allegedly using Afghan soil as a launchpad for numerous attacks on Pakistan.

This includes the egregious and harrowing Army Public School attack of 2014 in Peshawar, which resulted in 132 school children being massacred in broad daylight by the TTP.

Afghanistan's response was to call out Pakistan for its recklessness, while pointing out that eight people, including five women and threechildren, were killed in the subsequent air raids. The Afghan military then fired mortar shells on Pakistani military positions in the border districts, killing four civilians and three soldiers.

These deadly developments are unfolding in the absence of meaningful engagement between the two Asian neighbours, who share close ethnic, religious and cultural ties. Amid rising transnational terrorism threats, such flare ups, trust deficits, conflicting narratives and suspicions harm bilateral relations and provide a safe cover for groups such as the TTP to carry out attacks with impunity.

It needs to be immediately addressed for many reasons. The ripple effect of terrorist attacks amid a lack of governmental and security cooperation on staving off potent and existential threats has dangerous implications for both countries, and challenges broader regional peace and international security.

Such security quagmires must be addressed through bilateral engagement, dialogue and diplomacy.

The context

This tit for tat engagement is not new. Since the Taliban government assumed power in Afghanistan in 2021, Islamabad has repeatedly accused it of failing to prevent terrorists from exploiting Afghan soil to launch attacks within Pakistan.

A total of 789 TTP attacks in Pakistan took place in 2023 alone, the highest number since 2017. On the other hand, the Afghan Taliban government has contended that Pakistan must resolve its own internal issues, and that actions such as cross-border raids are unacceptable.

It is clear that in the absence of diplomacy and engagement to address security quagmires, both sides maintain conflicting narratives, viewpoints and outlooks on curbing terrorism inside their own countries.

This is dangerous. Kabul and Islamabad trading barbs will only embolden terrorists to exploit security vacuums and launch attacks against civilian populations and military installations. The dire necessity to engage in counterterrorism dialogue is also predicated upon the nature of the threat that Afghanistan, Pakistan and the wider Asian region faces.

Regional woes