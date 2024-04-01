Tens of thousands of angry Israelis have taken to the streets for the third consecutive night to demand Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu quit, vowing they are not going away.

Mass anti-government street movement that failed to unseat Netanyahu last year brought Jerusalem and capital Tel Aviv to a standstill on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

As the crowds again gathered in Tel Aviv and outside Israel's parliament in Jerusalem on Monday, several protesters told the AFP news agency that Netanyahu has to be forced out "to save Israel".

"This is an existential crisis for Israel," said Einat Avni Levi, 40, whose family had to flee from the Nirim kibbutz a little over two kilometres from the border barrier with Gaza.

"If someone comes and takes me from my bed, and I can't trust my army and my government to come and rescue me, I cannot live here," she said.

Netanyahu had long argued that he was the only leader who could keep Israelis safe. That claim was shattered by the October 7 Hamas blitz that took Israel's much-vaunted security apparatus by surprise.

Need to live together

"There is no way the hostages will come home while he is still in power. He has sacrificed 134 hostages to stay in power," one of the protesters said.

"He doesn't give a damn about anyone else apart from himself."