Tuesday, April 2, 2024

1636 GMT — The World Bank says Israel's war on Gaza has caused damage of around $18.5 billion to the enclave's critical infrastructure, according to a new report.

This is equivalent to 97 percent of the combined economic output of the occupied West Bank and Gaza in 2022, the World Bank said in its interim damage assessment.

1820 GMT — US had 'nothing to do' with Iran consulate strike in Syria: W.House

The United States had no involvement in an air strike on Iran's consular annexe building in the Syrian capital Damascus that Tehran blamed on Israel, the White House has said.

"We had nothing to do with the strike in Damascus, we weren't involved in any way whatsoever," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told a briefing.

Kirby dismissed as "nonsense" comments by Iran's foreign minister that the United States, Israel's main backer, bore responsibility for the attack which killed seven members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard.

1806 GMT — Biden says aid staff 'must be protected' after deadly Israel strike: W.House

US President Joe Biden has called celebrity chef Jose Andres to express his condolences after an Israeli strike killed seven aid workers from his World Central Kitchen group in Gaza, the White House said.

Biden told Andres he was "heartbroken" and "conveyed he will make clear to Israel that humanitarian aid workers must be protected," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told a briefing.

1722 GMT — Nearly 200 aid workers killed since October in occupied Palestine: UN

The UN has said that "at least 196 humanitarian workers have been killed since October” in Gaza following the recent killings of aid workers.

Describing the Palestinian territory as "one of the world's most dangerous and difficult place to work" as a humanitarian aid worker, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric at a news conference reaffirmed that all attacks against health care workers and militarization of hospitals are "unacceptable."

He stressed that hospitals need to be protected for civilians to receive the life-saving aid they may need.

1627 GMT — UAE pausing aid through maritime corridor pending investigation: UAE official

The United Arab Emirates is pausing humanitarian aid efforts through the maritime corridor pending further safety guarantees and a full investigation, a UAE official has said.

An Israeli strike killed seven people working for the World Central Kitchen (WCK) aid group in Gaza on Monday.

The UAE has been the main financier for aid through a maritime corridor to Gaza and WCK had arranged the missions.

1528 GMT — UK summons Israeli ambassador after three British aid workers killed in Gaza

The UK has said it had summoned Israel's ambassador in London to hear its "unequivocal condemnation" of the killing of three British and four other staff of a food charity in a Gaza missile strike.

"I requested a quick and transparent investigation, shared with the international community, and full accountability," junior foreign minister Andrew Mitchell said in a statement issued after the meeting.

1504 GMT — Türkiye condemns Israeli strike on Iran in Syria, warns of regional conflict

Türkiye has condemned what it called an Israeli attack on the Iranian embassy in Damascus and warned that the incident could lead to a wider conflict in the region.

The foreign ministry said the attack was a violation of international law by Israel, of which it has been harshly critical over its assault on Gaza. It called for restraint, common sense and respect for laws from all parties.

1458 GMT — UN 'outraged' by 'indefensible' killing of aid workers in Gaza

The UN relief chief has said that he is "outraged" by the killing of seven members of the US-based charity World Central Kitchen (WCK) in Gaza.

"Outraged by the killing of World Central Kitchen aid workers in Gaza," said Martin Griffiths, the under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator.

"They were heroes, killed while trying to feed starving people," Griffiths said on X, expressing his condolences to their families and colleagues.

"All this talk about ceasefires, and still this war steals the best of us. The actions of those behind it are indefensible," he said and urged: "This must stop."

1450 GMT — UN chief condemns strike on Iran consulate in Syria

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned a strike on an Iranian consular annexe building in Syria one day earlier, his spokesman said, after the attack - which Tehran has blamed on Israel - killed at least 13 people.

"The Secretary-General reaffirms that the principle of the inviolability of diplomatic and consular premises and personnel must be respected in all cases in accordance with international law," spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

1430 GMT — US urges 'swift, impartial investigation' into Israeli strike on aid workers: Blinken

The United States has urged an impartial investigation into an Israeli strike in Gaza that killed seven staff of US-based charity World Central Kitchen, saying Israel should do more to protect civilians.

The US urges "a swift, thorough and impartial investigation to understand exactly what happened", US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters in Paris.

"What we have impressed upon the Israelis is to do more to protect innocent civilian lives, be they innocent Palestinian children or aid workers."

1255 GMT — Netanyahu admits Israeli strike killed Gaza aid workers

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has acknowledged the death of seven aid workers in an army attack in Gaza.

Seven aid workers with the US-based charity World Central Kitchen (WCK) were killed in an Israeli attack in central Gaza on Monday.

Netanyahu said the death of the humanitarian aid workers was “an unintentional killing of innocents” and will be investigated, Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported.

“This happens in war, we are thoroughly investigating it, we are in contact with the relevant parties and will do everything to ensure that this sort of thing doesn’t happen again,” Netanyahu added after he was discharged from hospital where he underwent surgery for a hernia earlier this week.

1231 GMT — Iran’s Khamenei says Israel ‘will be punished’ for Syria consulate attack

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has vowed that Israel “will be punished” for an attack on the Iranian Consulate in the Syrian capital, Damascus, that killed seven military officers, including a top commander.

Khamenei said the “evil regime” will be “punished at the hands of our brave men,” adding that the Iranian military will make Israel “regret the crime.”

Seven officers of the Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) were killed in a missile strike on Monday that targeted a building housing the consular affairs section of the Iranian Embassy.

1211 GMT — Israeli strike caused killing of Gaza aid workers, military says

Israel's military has said one of its strikes in Gaza caused the killing of seven people working for the World Central Kitchen aid group, and that its top general would review the findings of a preliminary inquiry.

"The tragic incident last night occurred as a result of an IDF strike and we are investigating the circumstances," a military statement said.

1127 GMT — Israel says new Gaza truce proposal drafted in Cairo talks

Israeli negotiators will return from talks in Cairo after a new proposal for a Gaza truce and hostage release was drafted, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has said.

"As part of the talks, with the helpful mediation of Egypt, the mediators formulated an up-to-date proposal to be addressed by Hamas," his office said.

1114 GMT — Israel operating 'all over Middle East' against foes, defence chief says

Israel is operating all over the Middle East to exact a price from those who threaten it, the country's defence minister has said, though he did not refer directly to a suspected Israeli strike against a group of Iranian officers in Damascus.

"We are currently in a multi-front war – we see evidence of this every day, including over the last few days," Defence Minister Yoav Gallant told a parliamentary committee, according to a statement from his office.

"We operate everywhere, every day, in order to prevent our enemies from gaining strength and in order to make it clear to anyone who threatens us – all over the Middle East – that the price for such action will be a big one."

1055 GMT — WHO reports sharp rise in newborn deaths in Gaza

Newborn mortality is rising sharply in Gaza, with babies being born underweight, the World Health Organization has said, citing medics on the ground.

"From different doctors, particularly in the maternity hospitals, they're reporting that they're seeing a big rise in children born with low birth weight, and just not surviving the neonatal period because they're born too small," WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris said at a briefing in Geneva.

She said that at Kamal Adwan, the only paediatric hospital in northern Gaza, "at least 15 malnourished children are coming in per day, and the needs are just getting ever more severe".

1002 GMT — UN agency chief: Gaza situation 'beyond catastrophic'