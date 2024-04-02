Israel has killed at least four international aid workers with the World Central Kitchen [WCK] charity and their Palestinian driver, hours after the group brought in a new shipload of food to feed Palestinians pushed to the brink of starvation by Israel's brutal war.

Footage showed the bodies of the five dead at al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the central Gaza town of Deir al Balah on Monday.

Several of them wore protective gear with the charity's logo.

Staff showed the passports of three of the dead – British, Australian and Polish. The nationality of the fourth aid worker was not immediately known.

As usual, the Israeli military said it was conducting a review "to understand the circumstances of this tragic incident."

"Today @WCKitchen lost several of our sisters and brothers in an IDF air strike in Gaza. I am heartbroken and grieving for their families and friends and our whole WCK family. These are people…angels…I served alongside in Ukraine, Gaza, Türkiye, Morocco, Bahamas, Indonesia. They are not faceless…they are not nameless," said Chef Jose Andres, founder of WCK.

"The Israeli government needs to stop this indiscriminate killing. It needs to stop restricting humanitarian aid, stop killing civilians and aid workers, and stop using food as a weapon. No more innocent lives lost. Peace starts with our shared humanity. It needs to start now," he said.

Mahmoud Thabet, a Palestinian Red Crescent paramedic who was on the team that brought the bodies to the hospital, told The Associated Press the workers were in a three-car convoy that was crossing out of northern Gaza when an Israeli missile hit.

Thabet said he was told by WCK staff the team had been in the north coordinating the distribution of the newly arrived aid and were heading back to Rafah in the south.

Three aid ships arrived earlier on Monday carrying some 400 tonnes of food and supplies organised by the charity and the United Arab Emirates — the group's second shipment after a pilot run last month.

Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said it was "urgently seeking to confirm reports that an Australian aid worker has died in Gaza. These reports are very distressing."