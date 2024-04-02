WORLD
1 MIN READ
Spain plans to recognise State of Palestine 'before summer': PM Sanchez
Earlier in March, Sanchez said he would propose that Spain's parliament recognise a Palestinian state.
Spain plans to recognise State of Palestine 'before summer': PM Sanchez
Sanchez made the announcement during an informal conversation with journalists accompanying him on an official trip to the Middle East. / Photo: Reuters / Others
By Staff Reporter
April 2, 2024

Spain plans to officially recognise the State of Palestine "before the summer," Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said.

Sanchez made the announcement on Monday during an informal conversation with journalists accompanying him on an official trip to the Middle East, according to local media reports.

On March 9, Sanchez said he would propose that Spain's parliament recognise a Palestinian state.

RECOMMENDED

Recently, the leaders of Spain, Ireland, Slovenia and Malta released a joint statement announcing that they will recognise a Palestinian state.

The statement said the countries' leaders agreed that "the only way to achieve lasting peace and stability in the region is through the implementation of a two-state solution, with Israeli and Palestinian States living side-by-side in peace and security."

RelatedSpain open to recognising Palestinian state, even if EU disagrees
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump's Greenland threat puts Denmark on edge as Europe mulls NATO presence
'No one tells us what to do': Cuba rebuffs Trump threat
Trump threatens Cuba to strike deal with US 'before it is too late'
Iran warns Israel, US against any attack, accuses them of orchestrating protests
Sudan restores Khartoum as capital after nearly three years of war
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks
Russia, Ukraine report casualties, damage to infrastructure amid overnight drone attacks
Massive Instagram data breach exposes personal info of over 17M users: Reports
Israel on high alert for possibility of US military action against Iran, sources say
Bangladesh seeks to join international force in Gaza
Myanmar votes in second phase of military-run election
Trump orders commanders to draw up Greenland invasion plan: Report
Man charged with first-degree murder after killing six, including child, in Mississippi
Trump says already making Venezuela 'rich, safe again'