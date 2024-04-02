Japan announced up to $3.9 billion in fresh subsidies for next-generation semiconductor venture Rapidus, as it seeks to become a big player in the chip sector again.

Motivated by geopolitical concerns surrounding Taiwan, Japan is vying with the United States and Europe to attract chipmakers with massive subsidies ahead of a predicted revolution in artificial intelligence.

Rapidus involves a host of Japanese firms including Sony and Toyota, and is collaborating with US giant IBM with the aim of mass-producing two-nanometre logic chips in Japan from 2027.

The world's biggest chipmakers, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), are racing to reach full production for their 2nm-process chips, which will be installed in everything from smartphones to AI hardware.

"The Rapidus project is extremely important (as it concerns) state-of-the-art semiconductors that can influence the competitiveness of Japan's industry as a whole," Japanese economy ministry official Hidemichi Shimizu told reporters on Tuesday.

Tokyo has already said it is making up to four trillion yen ($26.4 billion) in state sweeteners available to help triple the sales of domestically produced chips to more than 15 trillion yen by 2030.

Rapidus, which began building its facility in the Hokkaido region in September, had already secured 330 billion yen in public money in addition to the 590 billion yen announced on Tuesday.

Tokyo is hoping to bring back the 1980s glory days when Japanese firms such as Toshiba and NEC dominated the microchip market.

Competition from South Korea and Taiwan saw Japan's global market share slump from more than 50 percent to around 10 percent.