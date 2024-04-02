Reported discrimination and attacks against Muslims and Palestinians have reached a record high in the US in 2023, driven by rising Islamophobia and bias as Israel's war on Gaza raged late in the year, data from an advocacy group shows.

Complaints totalled 8,061 in 2023, a 56 percent rise from the year before and the highest since the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) began records nearly 30 years ago. About 3,600 of those incidents occurred from October to December, CAIR said.

Human rights advocates have similarly reported a global rise in Islamophobia, anti-Palestinian bias and antisemitism since the latest eruption of conflict in the Middle East.

US incidents have included the fatal October stabbing of six-year-old Palestinian American Wadea Al-Fayoume in Illinois, the November shooting of three students of Palestinian descent in Vermont and the February stabbing of a Palestinian American man in Texas.

According to the CAIR report, there was a resurgence of anti-Muslim hate in 2023. Incidents averaged around 500 per month in the first nine months but jumped to nearly 1,200 per month in the final quarter.