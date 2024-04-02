Azerbaijan has accused Armenian troops of opening fire along their volatile shared border, the latest flare-up in tensions between the Caucasus arch-foes despite ongoing peace talks.

Azerbaijan's defence ministry said on Tuesday, "Units of the Armenian armed forces on April 1 opened fire with small arms at Azerbaijani army positions" near the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, an Azerbaijani exclave along the border with Iran and southern Armenia.

The two countries' leaders have repeatedly expressed optimism about the prospect of reaching a lasting peace deal, but lingering territorial disputes between the two countries pose a constant risk of a renewed conflict.

Armenia's defence ministry said the claim "doesn't correspond to reality" and accused Baku of firing first.

The claims of fresh clashes come after Azerbaijan accused Armenia on Monday of "concentrating manpower, armoured vehicles, artillery installations, and other heavy firepower" near the border.

Azerbaijan said it had observed "intensive movement of (Armenia's) troops in different directions."

"We warn that in case of any attempt at a military provocation by the Armenian armed forces against Azerbaijan, it will be resolutely suppressed by the Azerbaijan army," Baku said.