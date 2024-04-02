A 12-year-old opened fire at a school north of the Finnish capital Helsinki, killing a fellow student and seriously injuring two others before being taken into custody, police said.

The Viertola school in Vantaa, Finland's fourth-largest city, has around 800 pupils and 90 staff. Children in grades one to nine, or aged seven to 15, attend the school.

"Today, after 9:00 am, a shooting incident took place at a school... in which a sixth grader, a student of the school, died," Ilkka Koskimaki, chief of the Eastern Uusimaa police department, told a press conference, adding that two others were "seriously injured".

Police had earlier said that both the suspect and the injured were 12 years old. They have opened a murder investigation and attempted murder.

A witness told the Iltalehti newspaper that shots had echoed across the schoolyard.

"At first I didn't understand it was a weapon. Then a terrible scream could be heard and children ran across the yard," the witness said.

Images from the scene showed a large number of police officers at the school.

In an update, police said the suspect, who was carrying a gun, had been arrested in Helsinki in a "calm manner."

Iltalehti published a video filmed from a passing car showing two police officers pinning down a child by the side of a road in a residential area.

Parents of the students told journalists the shooting took place in a classroom.

'Shocking' day

Police had urged the public to stay away from the area and remain indoors.