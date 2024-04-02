The Chinese economy has experienced a major breakthrough over the past forty years, catapulting it to the position of the world’s second-biggest economy.

This breakthrough is now reflected in the Asian giant’s foreign policy.

While China's global rise in the last four decades has manifested itself across diverse sectors, it has also brought forth various implications in Central Asia, with relations between China and Central Asian Turkic republics rising to a strategic level.

A closer examination reveals that Beijing’s energy diplomacy is crucial to the fundamentals of China’s foreign policy. This is mainly due to China ranking first in the world in energy consumption.

Energy diplomacy

China has developed various mega projects to meet this energy need and to achieve a sustainable energy supply.

The flagship of these mega projects is the Belt and Road Initiative, a pet scheme of Chinese President Xi Jinping. China has announced that it will invest $4 trillion in 900 projects in various parts of the world under the One Belt One Road Project, as it is officially known.

The second important dimension of Chinese foreign policy is the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. In terms of Chinese foreign policy, the purpose of the establishment of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization is to address China's security concerns in Central Asia in the first stage and to increase economic cooperation among member countries in the second stage.

Parallel to China's economic growth, its military expenditures have also increased annually.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), China's military expenditures increased by 72 percent from 2012 to 2021, reaching $293 billion.

Parallelly, China has also invested heavily in increasing its soft power, which can be analysed from three different perspectives: cultural, economic, and political.

Culturally, China's most important sources of soft power are language, history, art, religion, and mass media.

Ancient Chinese history and Confucianism are China's most important cultural tools. Economically, China's rapid development, loans, and foreign investments have made it a compelling country worthy of emulation. Politically, China's most important source of soft power is based on a comprehensive development model called the Beijing Consensus.

China conducts active cultural diplomacy to actively enhance its soft power.

Since its establishment in 2004, the Confucius Institute has opened 548 branches in 154 countries and taught Chinese to 2.7 million people by 2020.

China and Central Asian Turkic republics

As a region with rich oil and natural gas reserves, Central Asia is strategically significant for China's energy diplomacy. In fact, Central Asia has nearly 19 percent ofthe world’s proven oil reserves and 45 percent of natural gas reserves.

An analysis of China's relations with the Turkic republics of Central Asia over the past 30 years reveals that most of China's engagement with these countries has been in the area of oil and natural gas imports, as well as the construction of pipelines for these imports.

For example, Turkmenistan, currently the largest natural gas supplier to China, sells approximately 40 billion cubic metres of natural gas annually through the Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan-Kazakhstan-China pipeline, which began operations in 2009.