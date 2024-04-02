WORLD
Steep rise in neonatal mortality rate in Gaza — WHO
Medics point out that children are born with low birth weight, and just not surviving the neonatal period because they're born too small.
WHO is unable to establish precise statistics on child mortality because of the devastation in the Palestinian territory / Photo: AA / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
April 2, 2024

Newborn mortality is rising sharply in Gaza, with babies being born underweight, the World Health Organization has said, citing medics on the ground.

"From different doctors, particularly in the maternity hospitals, they're reporting that they're seeing a big rise in children born with low birth weight, and just not surviving the neonatal period because they're born too small," WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris said at a briefing in Geneva.

She said that at Kamal Adwan, the only paediatric hospital in northern Gaza, "at least 15 malnourished children are coming in per day, and the needs are just getting ever more severe".

The WHO is unable to establish precise statistics on child mortality because of the devastation in the Palestinian territory after six months of Israel's war on Gaza, with Harris saying many people do not even get to hospital.

She cited a stabilisation centre set up last week, saying the inpatients were typically children with medical illnesses as well as malnutrition.

"If you have got an underlying condition, malnutrition will kill you much more quickly, so they become the most urgent patients," she said.

On Monday, the Israeli army pulled out of Gaza City's al-Shifa Hospital after a two-week military operation that left much of the complex in ruins and bodies scattered on the dusty grounds.

The hospital was the biggest in the Palestinian territory.

"Al-Shifa Medical Complex is gone forever," its acting director Marwaan Abu Saadah said in a WHO video filmed at the scene.

Harris added: "It's no longer able to function in any shape or form as a hospital."

"Destroying al-Shifa means ripping the heart out of the health system," she said, noting that it was a major hospital with 750 beds, 25 operating theatres and 30 intensive care wards.

SOURCE:AFP
