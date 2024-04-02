Türkiye extends its deepest condolences to the families of World Central Kitchen aid workers and condemns this brutal attack, the Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has said.

Citizens from Australia, Britain, and Poland were among seven people working for celebrity chef Jose Andres' World Central Kitchen who were killed in an Israeli airstrike in central Gaza on Monday.

In an X post on Tuesday, Fahrettin Altun said, "Yet another Israeli attack killed international aid workers who were trying to alleviate the human suffering in Gaza."

"Grave human rights violations, which have left a deep imprint in our collective memory, must stop. Israel should be held accountable for its war crimes," Altun said.

"Humanitarian aid access to the Gaza Strip, where food is being used as a weapon of war, is urgent to prevent the looming famine in Gaza. The works of humanitarian workers in Gaza reflect the resilience of human conscience in the face of Israel’s atrocities and they will always be remembered."

Footage has surfaced depicting the bodies, some clad in protective gear bearing the charity's logo, at a hospital located in the central Gaza town of Deir al Balah.

Among those tragically killed are three British nationals, an Australian, a Polish national, an American Canadian dual citizen, and a Palestinian, as confirmed by hospital records.

Related World Central Kitchen confirms Israel killed foreign aid workers

Israel's aggression against Palestine

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on Gaza since the October 7, 2023, cross-border attack by Hamas, which killed some 1,200 people.

More than 32,900 Palestinians have since been killed by Israeli forces, and 75,500 others injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities. Israel has imposed a crippling blockade on the Gaza, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.