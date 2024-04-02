Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet service provider has accused Telecom Italia of hindering its broadband internet rollout in Italy by withholding information needed to coordinate its signals.

Starlink claims that Telecom Italia for months has failed to comply with regulations that require it to share data to avoid frequency interference, in complaints filed with Italy's telecoms regulator and the industry ministry, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

These accusations were rejected by Telecom Italia Tuesday, with a spokesman telling AFP that "the information owed to Starlink has already been provided".

Other requested information, however, was "sensitive data relevant to the security of communications", Telecom Italia said, adding it was willing to enter into government-organised mediation talks.

Industry Minister Adolfo Urso said Tuesday he was prepared to organise meetings with Starlink and Telecom Italia to "find a solution that allows the best possible coexistence of the two technologies, as required by law".