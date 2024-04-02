BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Elon Musk's Starlink, Telecom Italia at loggerheads in broadband rollout
Starlink claims that Telecom Italia for months has failed to comply with regulations that require it to share data to avoid frequency interference.
Elon Musk's Starlink, Telecom Italia at loggerheads in broadband rollout
Accusations were rejected by Telecom Italia with a spokesman saying that the information owed to Starlink has already been provided. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
April 2, 2024

Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet service provider has accused Telecom Italia of hindering its broadband internet rollout in Italy by withholding information needed to coordinate its signals.

Starlink claims that Telecom Italia for months has failed to comply with regulations that require it to share data to avoid frequency interference, in complaints filed with Italy's telecoms regulator and the industry ministry, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

These accusations were rejected by Telecom Italia Tuesday, with a spokesman telling AFP that "the information owed to Starlink has already been provided".

Other requested information, however, was "sensitive data relevant to the security of communications", Telecom Italia said, adding it was willing to enter into government-organised mediation talks.

Industry Minister Adolfo Urso said Tuesday he was prepared to organise meetings with Starlink and Telecom Italia to "find a solution that allows the best possible coexistence of the two technologies, as required by law".

RECOMMENDED

Starlink argued that the lack of information provided by Telecom Italia could have a negative effect on its service in some areas of Southern Europe and North Africa, Bloomberg reported.

Starlink has established itself as one of the world's leading satellite internet providers, with more than two million customers.

It involves a network of satellites in low Earth orbit that can provide internet to remote locations, or areas that have had normal communications infrastructure disabled.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Israel kills 1 in wide-scale air strikes in southern Lebanon in new truce breach
US officials split over response to Iran protests: report
Trump's Greenland threat puts Denmark on edge as Europe mulls NATO presence
'No one tells us what to do': Cuba rebuffs Trump threat
Trump threatens Cuba to strike deal with US 'before it is too late'
Iran warns Israel, US against any attack, accuses them of orchestrating protests
Sudan restores Khartoum as capital after nearly three years of war
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks
Russia, Ukraine report casualties, damage to infrastructure amid overnight drone attacks
Massive Instagram data breach exposes personal info of over 17M users: Reports
Israel on high alert for possibility of US military action against Iran, sources say
Bangladesh seeks to join international force in Gaza
Myanmar votes in second phase of military-run election
Trump orders commanders to draw up Greenland invasion plan: Report