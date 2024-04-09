Star Brazilian footballer Vinícius Junior recently broke down during a press conference ahead of a match with Real Madrid, saying he feels "less motivated" to play the sport amid repeated racist chants against him at games.

The 23-year-old athlete's call on football's governing bodies to "do more" has revived, almost a year later, a conversation about the racism he continues to encounter on and off the pitch. The problem goes beyond football and directly to the racism problem engrained within Spain itself.

Last year, when Vinicius called out Valencia CF fans for slinging monkey sounds and racist insults, the phones of race analysts and anti-racist organisations in Spain didn’t stop ringing for weeks. I was among the one fielding calls, attending to media questions nonstop.

I remember that nearly every interview started with the same question: Is Spain a racist country? I always answered the same way: yes.

Spain is a racist country because racism is structural there, just like sexism or classism. We can find it ingrained in every area of our society.

As a Black person born in Spain, I know this from my own experience for as long as I can remember: as a child, helping family members with immigration proceedings; as a teenager, suffering racist police stops; and as an adult, receiving job application rejections or fielding racist threats on the internet.

My life is not an exception, it’s the rule for Black people. For years I have been analysing it from multiple perspectives.

In Spain, there is limited official data on the impact of racism, but we do know that 80 percent of real estate companies agree not to rent to immigrants; police racial profiling affects a higher percentage of Roma, Black and Arab people; and school segregation is more evident every day.

Despite the evidence, Spain still denies the existence of racism or tries to convince us that discrimination is a rare event. Recently, football stars such as Spain's Carvajal or Brazil's Donato said Spain is not a racist country. But my question is: if Spain is not racist, why have there been so many episodes of racism for decades?

When it comes to football, officials should know better. Vinicius is neither the first nor the last case. A few days ago, in one weekend, there were three examples of racist insults: to Cheikh Sarr, goalkeeper of Rayo Majadahonda, to the Roma coach of Sevilla, Quique Sanchez Flores, and to the Argentine footballer on the same team, Marcos Acuña.

A decade ago in 2014, Dani Alves had a banana thrown at him from the stands. In 2006, the Cameroonian Samuel Eto'o tried to leave the stadium in the midst of monkey sounds. Further back, in 1993, Nigerian goalkeeper Wilfred Agbonavbare said he heard at the Real Madrid stadium shouting about the "Ku Klux Klan" and invitations to pick cotton wool.

Last year, Iñaki Williams, an Athletic Club de Bilbao player born to Ghanaian parents, took racism in football to court for the first time.