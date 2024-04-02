WORLD
2 MIN READ
Deaths as ADF rebels attack eastern DRC commune
An army spokesman for the region did not confirm the toll but stressed that DRC's armed forces (FARDC) had "neutralised four terrorists" and "freed four young girls" who had been kidnapped.
Deaths as ADF rebels attack eastern DRC commune
ADF raided Mangodomu (in the Mangina commune, Beni territory), to visibly stock up on medicine and food," the mayor of Mangina,says. / Reuters Archive / Others
By Staff Reporter
April 2, 2024

At least 10 civilians have died during an attack in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), local sources said, blaming the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebel group.

"This morning, the ADF raided Mangodomu (in the Mangina commune, Beni territory), to visibly stock up on medicine and food," the mayor of Mangina, Emmanuel Kathembo Salamu, said.

"They set fire to a pavilion at the health centre, looted the stores and burned down the houses."

Salamu blamed the ADF, established in eastern DRC in 1995. Its adherents have since killed thousands of civilians.

The ADF pledged allegiance to the Daesh in 2019.

"The army is in contact with the enemy. Psychosis reigns here," the mayor said.

RECOMMENDED

The ADF attacked the Mangodomu district mid-morning, said Muongozi Kakule Vunyatsi of A Mangina civil society association.

He gave a provisional death toll of 10 civilians including a patient at the health centre.

Captain Antony Mwalushayi, an army spokesman for the region, did not confirm the toll but stressed that DRC's armed forces (FARDC) had "neutralised four terrorists" and "freed four young girls" who had been kidnapped.

"The army's intervention arrived a little late, our soldiers here in Mangina do not even have a vehicle for their interventions," said Nicaisse Kasereka, president of the commune's "youth parliament".

In late 2021, the Ugandan and Congolese armies launched a joint military operation against the ADF but they have failed to stop their attacks.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Israel kills 1 in wide-scale air strikes in southern Lebanon in new truce breach
US officials split over response to Iran protests: report
Trump's Greenland threat puts Denmark on edge as Europe mulls NATO presence
'No one tells us what to do': Cuba rebuffs Trump threat
Trump threatens Cuba to strike deal with US 'before it is too late'
Iran warns Israel, US against any attack, accuses them of orchestrating protests
Sudan restores Khartoum as capital after nearly three years of war
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks
Russia, Ukraine report casualties, damage to infrastructure amid overnight drone attacks
Massive Instagram data breach exposes personal info of over 17M users: Reports
Israel on high alert for possibility of US military action against Iran, sources say
Bangladesh seeks to join international force in Gaza
Myanmar votes in second phase of military-run election
Trump orders commanders to draw up Greenland invasion plan: Report