At least 10 civilians have died during an attack in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), local sources said, blaming the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebel group.

"This morning, the ADF raided Mangodomu (in the Mangina commune, Beni territory), to visibly stock up on medicine and food," the mayor of Mangina, Emmanuel Kathembo Salamu, said.

"They set fire to a pavilion at the health centre, looted the stores and burned down the houses."

Salamu blamed the ADF, established in eastern DRC in 1995. Its adherents have since killed thousands of civilians.

The ADF pledged allegiance to the Daesh in 2019.

"The army is in contact with the enemy. Psychosis reigns here," the mayor said.