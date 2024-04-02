Thousands of Israelis have rallied for a fourth straight night demanding that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government resign, dubbing their country's leader as a "traitor".

With anger at Israel's handling of the war growing, Tuesday's protest saw thousands gathered in front of the country's parliament, with hostage families and former prime minister Ehud Barak blaming Netanyahu for the October 7 "disaster" and demanding an election.

"You are a pharaoh, a slayer of firstborns —240 were kidnapped on your watch — it's your fault," declared Einav Zangauker, whose son Matan is one of the 134 still being held in Gaza by the resistance group Hamas.

"You failed on October 7 in every possible way," she declared, and now "you are an obstacle to a hostage deal".

Hostage families are furious at Netanyahu, who they say has not really pushed to have them freed.

They have allied themselves with anti-government protesters who marched for nine months last year to thwart his controversial judicial reforms that they say threatened democracy.

At Tuesday's rally in front of parliament, many accused Israel's longest-serving leader of trying to use the war to prolong his hold on power.

Stand-off outside PM's home

"The basic duty of the state is to ensure the return of the abducted. I was naive, I didn't realise that our prime minister is not interested in bringing them back because of political considerations," Zangauker said.

Former premier Barak said if Netanyahu launches a ground invasion on Rafah, the "hostages will return in coffins. The one who abandoned them on October 7 is now sacrificing them on the altar of absolute victory."

He called for snap elections, saying "the man responsible" for the calamity should be "removed from the steering wheel".