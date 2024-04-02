Benjamin Netanyahu, the Houdini of Israeli politics and its longest serving prime minister, has been written off many times before.

But with thousands of protesters on the streets every night this week demanding he resign, and growing anger at his handling of the war in Gaza, many wonder how long the political escapologist can survive.

The usually bullish Netanyahu, 74, appears both physically and politically fragile.

Deeply unpopular — no more than four percent of Israelis trust him, according to one poll late last year — the war on besieged Gaza is taking its toll on the man Israelis call Bibi.

Visibly frail and sallow, he was short-tempered and distracted during a television speech on Saturday which his former minister and Likud colleague Limor Livnat called "catastrophic".

The daily Haaretz said he looked "like a frightened tyrant".

Netanyahu was even more gaunt when he left hospital in Jerusalem on Tuesday after a hernia operation only to have to face the ire of the international community after an Israeli strike killed seven aid workers for a US-based group in Gaza.

"It happens in war," Netanyahu said with a tact which may not have been appreciated in the White House, which said it was "heartbroken" at the deaths.

"Netanyahu has been buried politically many times before and bounced back," said Emmanuel Navon, a former Likud member and political science professor.

"But this time is different because of October 7. It is not the same country. It's over for Bibi," he added. "He is 74, doesn't do any exercise, has a very hard job and he had a pacemaker put in six months ago."

Blamed for October 7 'disaster'

But Navon doubts Netanyahu will be forced from office by the new wave of mass street protests despite the fury of the captives' families.

Einav Zangauker, the mother of one of the 134 still held in Gaza, branded him a "pharaoh, a slayer of first-borns" at Tuesday night's rally outside parliament in Jerusalem, the fourth consecutive night of protests.

They have seen captive families uniting with anti-government demonstrators who spent nine months on the streets last year trying to stop controversial judicial reforms pushed by Netanyahu's far-right allies.

Before October 7, Netanyahu was already on trial for corruption and many saw the judicial overhaul as an attempt to avoid being tried.

The "disaster" of October 7 would have killed off any other politician.

But Navon compared Netanyahu's hold over the ruling Likud party to Donald Trump's over US Republicans.

"Likud lawmakers are petrified to be penalised in the next primaries by the 'Trio' — Bibi, his wife and his son who decide everything," said the professor at Tel Aviv University.

"Peoples' political lives depend on him. He has surfed populism, his candidates now tend to be conspiracy theory wackos. It is not the same party of 20 years ago."

