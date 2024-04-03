Wednesday, April 3, 2024

1850 GMT — The United States has opposed a Palestinian push for full membership at the United Nations, with Washington saying it backed statehood but after negotiations with Israel.

"We support the establishment of an independent Palestinian state," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters.

"That is something that should be done through direct negotiations through the parties, something we are pursuing at this time, and not at the United Nations," he said, without explicitly saying that the United States would veto the bid if it reaches the Security Council.

1748 GMT — Three killed, several injured in fresh Israeli air strikes in Gaza

At least three people were killed and several others injured in fresh Israeli air strikes in the besieged Gaza, according to the news agency Wafa.

Fighter jets struck a house in central Gaza, leaving one person dead and injuring others, Wafa said.

Another Palestinian was killed and several people injured when Israeli forces shelled a group of Palestinians near the Nasser Medical Complex in the southern city of Khan Younis. One more man died in Israeli shelling in the Zaitoun neighbourhood east of Gaza, Wafa said.

1742 GMT — US wants swift Israeli investigation into attack on WCK workers

The United States wants to see the Israeli investigation into an attack that killed seven Work Central Kitchen (WCK) aid workers wrapped up as soon as possible, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

Israel needs to put in place better deconfliction and coordination measures to protect humanitarian workers and protect all civilians on the ground, Miller told reporters at a regular news briefing.

He added the attack that killed WCK workers will not affect US efforts to stand up the floating pier off Gaza's shore to deliver aid.

1717 GMT — Israel targeted his aid workers 'systematically': Chef Andres

Celebrity chef Jose Andres has told Reuters in an interview that an Israeli attack that killed seven of his food aid workers in Gaza had targeted them "systematically, car by car."

Speaking in a video interview, Andres said the World Central Kitchen (WCK) charity group he founded had clear communication with the Israeli military, which he said knew his aid workers' movements.

This was not a "bad luck situation where, 'oops,' we dropped the bomb in the wrong place," Andres said. "Even if we were not in coordination with the (Israel Defense Forces), no democratic country and no military can be targeting civilians and humanitarians."

1653 GMT — UN suspends aid movements at night in Gaza

The United Nations has suspended movements at night in Gaza for at least 48 hours to evaluate security issues following the killing of staff working for the World Central Kitchen food charity, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

He said the suspension started on Tuesday. The World Food Programme is continuing operations during the day, including daily efforts to send convoys to the north of Gaza "where people are dying," Dujarric said.

"As famine closes in we need humanitarian staff and supplies to be able to move freely and safely across Gaza," he told reporters.

1605 GMT — UK faces pressure to stop selling weapons to Israel after aid workers killed

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is facing growing political pressure to stop selling weapons to Israel after seven aid workers, including three British nationals, were killed by an Israeli air strike in Gaza.

The three main British opposition parties and some lawmakers in the governing party said the British government should consider suspending arm sales.

The Liberal Democrats called for arms exports to Israel to be suspended, while the Scottish National Party also backed that move and said parliament should be recalled from its Easter break to discuss the crisis.

The main opposition Labour Party, who polls suggest will form the next government later this year, adopted a nuanced approach, saying the government should suspend arms sales if lawyers have found Israel had broken international law.

1529 GMT — Canada wants full probe into killing of aid workers in Gaza

Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has called for a full investigation into the killing of aid workers in Gaza, amongst whom was a Canadian citizen, by an Israeli air strike.

Speaking on the sidelines of a NATO foreign ministers meeting in Brussels, she said Israel needed to respect international law. Seven aid workers died in the attack on Monday, including 33-year-old dual US-Canadian citizen Jacob Flickinger.

In Toronto, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said officials had spoken to Israeli ambassador Iddo Moed to express "our dismay at the unacceptable deaths of a Canadian-American aid worker along with others ... the world needs very clear answers as to how this happened".

1516 GMT — Patients of destroyed al-Shifa will die if not evacuated: WHO

The destruction of al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza will require more medical evacuations and ultimately cause more deaths if these are not carried out swiftly, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) has said.

"The people who need medical evacuation will increase, and medical evacuation is already slow," said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

"People will die because they will not get the services either from Shifa or because of slow evacuation, because they cannot be evacuated."

1516 GMT — Israeli strike on aid workers should not affect ceasefire talks: US

The United States does not expect the Israeli strike that killed seven World Central Kitchen workers in Gaza to affect talks on an Israel-Hamas ceasefire and the release of hostages and Palestinian prisoners, the White House has said.

"The ceasefire and hostage negotiations are ongoing," White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters in a briefing. "I wouldn't anticipate any particular impact on those discussions as a result of the strike yesterday."

President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he was outraged and heartbroken by the Israeli strike in which the food aid workers were killed.

1459 GMT — Israeli explanation of aid workers attack is 'insufficient': Spain

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has said explanations provided by Israel about the killing of seven people working for the aid charity World Central Kitchen in a Gaza air strike were insufficient and unacceptable, demanding further details.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the incident "a tragic event in which our forces unintentionally harmed non-combatants", adding that "this happens in war".

"That is unacceptable and insufficient, and we are awaiting a much stronger and more detailed clarification, after which we'll see what action to take," Sanchez told a news briefing on Wednesday while visiting Qatar.

1450 GMT — Dispute in Gaza ceasefire talks is mainly over return of displaced people: Qatar

Qatar's prime minister has said that the main point of dispute in negotiations on a Gaza ceasefire is over the return of displaced people to different parts of the Palestinian territory.

1408 GMT — Hamas sticking to its demands for ceasefire in Gaza: Haniyeh

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh has said that the group was sticking to its conditions for a ceasefire, including an Israeli military withdrawal.

"We are committed to our demands: the permanent ceasefire, comprehensive and complete withdrawal of the enemy out of Gaza, the return of all displaced people to their homes, allowing all aid needed for our people in Gaza, rebuilding the enclave, lifting the blockade and achieving an honourable prisoner exchange deal," Haniyeh said in a televised speech marking Al-Quds Day.

The exchange he referred to would be a release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails in exchange for Israeli hostages being held by the group in Gaza since Oct. 7.

1330 GMT — Protesters seeking hostages' release smear paint in Israeli parliament

A group of Israelis demanding their government do more to free hostages held by Hamas in Gaza protested in parliament with some smearing paint on the partition between the visitors' gallery and the plenum.

"Now! Now!" they chanted at lawmakers below, leaving the glass streaked with yellow - the colour of their campaign - as ushers bundled them out.

The protest followed three days of anti-government demonstrations in Jerusalem when thousands took to the streets calling for more action to free the hostages and new elections to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

1327 GMT — Lebanon's Hezbollah, Israel continue to trade attacks

Lebanese group Hezbollah and Israeli forces have exchanged cross-border attacks as escalation continued to grow along Lebanon’s border with Israel.

Hezbollah said its fighters targeted with missiles a newly established command post behind the Branit Barracks in northern Israel.

Hezbollah fighters also attacked with missiles at the Raheb site and a gathering of Israeli soldiers near the Lebanese-Israeli border.

1325 GMT — Pope renews call for ceasefire in Gaza

Pope Francis has reiterated his appeal for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

"I renew my appeal for the exhausted and suffering civilian population to be allowed access to humanitarian aid and for the hostages to be released immediately," he said during his weekly General Audience in the Vatican.

The pontiff also expressed his "deep regret" for the staff members of the World Central Kitchen charity killed while engaged in the distribution of humanitarian aid in Gaza and reassured of his prayers for them and their families.

1254 GMT — Arab League convenes emergency meeting to discuss Gaza war

An emergency meeting of the Arab League has begun in the Egyptian capital Cairo to discuss Israel’s ongoing offensive in Gaza.

Addressing the meeting, Palestinian delegate Mahend al-Aklouk warned against launching an Israeli ground attack on Rafah city, where more than 1.4 million people have taken refuge from Israel's war, in the southern tip of Gaza.

"The Israeli attack will have grave repercussions on more than one million displaced people in the city," he said.

1221 GMT — Bodies of foreign aid workers killed by Israel arrive in Egypt