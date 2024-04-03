Senegal has inaugurated Africa's youngest elected leader as president, as the 44-year-old and previously little-known Bassirou Diomaye Faye completed a dramatic ascent from prison to presidency within weeks.

Hours later, Ousmane Sonko, the popular opposition figure who helped catapult him to victory, was named as the country's new prime minister on Tuesday.

"I am aware that the results of the elections express a profound desire for systemic change," he said.

"Through my election, the Senegalese people have committed to building a sovereign, just and prosperous Senegal in a progressing Africa."

Faye took the presidential oath in front of hundreds of officials and several African heads of state at an exhibition centre in the new town of Diamniadio, near Dakar.

He then returned to the capital, with his motorcade greeted by hundreds of jubilant residents who lined the roads leading to the presidential palace.

This is the first elected office for Faye, a former tax inspector.

His rise has reflected widespread frustration among Senegal's youth with the country's direction — a common sentiment across Africa, which has the world's youngest population and a number of leaders widely accused of clinging to power for decades.

"It's the culmination of a long struggle for democracy and the rule of law," said Aissata Sagna, a 39-year-old factory worker who worked on Faye's campaign.

"This is a day of celebration for us, even if we have lost young people killed during the demonstrations."

Faye's promises

Faye campaigned on promises to clean up corruption. Ahead of the election, he released a declaration of his assets and called on other candidates to do the same.