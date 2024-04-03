On a street corner in the Sudanese town of Tamboul, dozens of people tap feverishly on their phones, calling loved ones and moving money through online apps.

At the centre of their huddle is a bright white dish that connects to the internet via Starlink, the satellite system owned by Elon Musk's SpaceX rocket company.

Starlink has become a lifeline for some in a country where the internet has gone down regularly since war erupted last April between Sudan's army and paramilitary force.

But the system, which can bring connectivity where there is no land-based network, is not officially available in Sudan.

Instead, the kits have made their way into the country "illegally via Libya, South Sudan and Eritrea", one device reseller told AFP news agency on condition of anonymity.

The cost for dishes and subscriptions can run into the hundreds of dollars, well out of reach for most Sudanese.

The fees are paid by Sudanese overseas or entrepreneurs like Mohamed Bellah, who runs an internet cafe in a village some 120 kilometres (75 miles) south of Khartoum.

"You can make your money back in three days," he told AFP, saying the investment was worth every penny.

Related Hanadi’s story: Forced to flee war in Sudan, a family finds refuge in Egypt

Anxious wait

The conflict between the army of Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo has displaced millions and killed many thousands.

The banking system has collapsed and millions can now access money only via the Bank of Khartoum's app, Bankak.

Officials have not offered an explanation for the blackouts, though a near-total shutdown in February was widely blamed on the RSF.

Now people like Issam Ahmed, huddled around the dish in Tamboul, some 140 kilometres (90 miles) southeast of Khartoum, are reliant on Starlink.