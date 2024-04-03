Their homes and businesses destroyed and their stomachs empty, people in Gaza are dependent on aid that can only reach them if Israel gives its approval, an irony for Palestinians since it is Tel Aviv that has bombed and killed more than 32,000 in the enclave.

On Monday, Israeli military killed seven members of World Central Kitchen (WCK), a Washington DC-based aid group, that was delivering much-needed food supplies to people in Gaza.

The WCK team was leaving a Gaza warehouse in armoured vehicles bearing its logo when the convoy was hit by Israeli army missiles, despite having coordinated their movement with the Israeli military.

According to Haaretz, Israeli drones targeted and bombed the convoy three times. After the first strike on one car, injured aid workers escaped to a second vehicle, which was also hit by a drone. Then the seven aid workers managed to get into a third vehicle. But it was also hit with a missile, killing the occupants.

"This is not only an attack against WCK, this is an attack on humanitarian organisations showing up in the most dire of situations where food is being used as a weapon of war. This is unforgivable," WCK CEO Erin Gore said in a statement.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged the incident involving foreign aid workers.

Several other similar horrors involving Palestinian civilians have transpired in Gaza. However, Israeli officials have not been as forthcoming in owning or regretting those incidents.

United Nations Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths said getting much-needed food assistance to those in need “since October 7 has been very, very difficult,” and that “moving aid around in Gaza is, in all practical terms, impossible.”

A recurring theme

Israel has been limiting the flow of aid into Gaza for months, but some aid trucks have been allowed into the northern part of the strip where the situation is dire.

The United Nations has warned at least 576,000 people in Gaza, representing a quarter of the population, are “one step away from famine,” as global pressure mounts on Tel Aviv to allow aid to flow in.

On February 29, in what is dubbed as the “flour massacre”, Israeli troops opened fire on crowds of Palestinians in the south-west of Gaza City, killing at least 112 people and injuring some 760, according to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

“Israel has been intentionally starving the Palestinian people in Gaza since 8 October. Now it is targeting civilians seeking humanitarian aid and humanitarian convoys,” a group of UN experts said.