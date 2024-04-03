TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye clears thousands of landmines in 9 years
Türkiye's commitment to mine clearance, coupled with collaborative efforts with Bulgaria and Romania in the Black Sea is ongoing.
Türkiye clears thousands of landmines in 9 years
Türkiye's National Mine Action Center has cleared nearly 45 million square meters. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Zulal SemaZulal Sema
April 3, 2024

Türkiye has cleared nearly 45 million square metres of landmines since 2015, according to defence sources.

A total of 226,000 mines have been destroyed over the past nine years as part of humanitarian demining operations coordinated by the Turkish National Defence Ministry’s National Mine Action Center (MAFAM), according to information obtained from ministry sources.

Meanwhile, mines released during the Russia-Ukraine war continue to pose a threat to maritime traffic in the Black Sea.

Routes followed by drifting mines are determined based on a Turkish Naval Forces data analysis, and mine surveillance is carried out on a 24/7 basis.

Mine disposal activities involve maritime patrol aircraft, helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles, mine-hunting ships, and patrol vessels.

So far, the Turkish Naval Forces have detected and destroyed five mines in the Black Sea.

RelatedTürkiye refutes claims on mine-clearing ships passage to Black Sea
RECOMMENDED

Close coordination with Bulgaria, Romania

All such maritime activities are carried out in close coordination with allied countries Bulgaria and Romania under the principle of regional ownership.

For the security of the Istanbul Strait, surveillance has been conducted 24/7, with at least two ships in the area since March 2022.

Mine surveillance activities involve warships, maritime patrol aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, helicopters, and the Black Sea Surveillance Coordination Center.

Since 2015, the centre has been working to raise awareness of the risks of anti-personnel landmines, which can cause injuries or fatalities to people living in areas with high mine risk or proximity to regions mined in Türkiye.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links