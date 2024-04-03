WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israel killed over 24,000 Palestinian women, children in Gaza: authorities
Palestinian media office in Gaza also says that Israeli troops committed 2,922 massacres in the enclave since October last year.
Israel killed over 24,000 Palestinian women, children in Gaza: authorities
Health crisis is also emerging in Palestine's Gaza as Israel has sealed off the enclave. / Photo: AFP / AFP
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
April 3, 2024

More than 24,000 Palestinian women and children have been killed in the Israeli army's attacks on Gaza over the past six months.

The Government Media Office in Gaza said on Wednesday that the Israeli army "has committed 2,922 massacres in Gaza since October 7, 2023."

A total of 14,500 children and 9,560 women were killed, 7,000 people were under the rubble or missing and 75,577 people were injured.

It said that 73 percent of those exposed to Israeli attacks in Gaza were women and children, adding that 17,000 children in Gaza live without one or both of their parents.

Reminding the starvation in Gaza, the media office said that 30 children lost their lives due to malnutrition and dehydration.

It added that 484 healthcare workers, 140 journalists and 65 civil defence personnel have also been killed.

RelatedIsraeli violence in Gaza increases with killing of WCK workers

Medical complexes, patients on target

The number of injured people who are in serious conditions and need to be treated abroad is 11,000 and 10,000 cancer patients are at risk of death due to inadequate health care.

Israeli forces detained 310 healthcare workers and 12 journalists, and 2 million people were displaced in Gaza.

Some 70,000 houses were completely destroyed in Gaza, and 290,000 houses were damaged and became uninhabitable.

RECOMMENDED

The Israeli army damaged 297 mosques in Gaza, 229 of which were completely destroyed, and targeted three churches, causing destruction.

It also targeted 159 health institutions in Gaza, put 53 health centres and 32 hospitals out of service, and made 126 ambulances unusable.

RelatedHow Israel uses seductive imagery to hide its military transgressions

Israel's Gaza invasion

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on Gaza since the October 7, 2023 cross-border attack led by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, which killed less than 1,200 people.

More than 32,900 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, and over 75,000 injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

Israel has also imposed a crippling blockade on Gaza, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.

That has dramatically heightened the need for international assistance in the coastal enclave amid stringent Israeli restrictions on its entry.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which last week asked Tel Aviv to do more to prevent famine in Gaza.

RelatedTürkiye's aid to Gaza since last October reaches 42,000 tonnes
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links