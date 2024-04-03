In the past couple of months, the small island country of Maldives has been depicted in the news as a pawn in a greater territorial battle between its two giant neighbours – China and India.

Beijing and New Delhi have been in a race to extend their regional influence through investments and military outreach. While the Chinese military has installed missile bases in islands on the South China Sea, Indian naval ships have ventured deep into the Arabian Sea to take on pirates.

The Maldives' new government of President Mohamed Muizzu, who took office in November 2023, had taken a strong position against the presence of Indian soldiers in the archipelago.

Since he came to power, Indian soldiers have started leaving the country. However, Male still considers India a close trade partner as it looks for foreign investments and funds to construct bridges and airports that are essential to connecting Maldives’ more than 1,192 islands.

Maldives is perhaps the most vulnerable country to rising sea levels, and successive governments have struggled to build enough houses for the 520,000 people who live on the atolls.

TRTWorld spoke to Mohamed Saeed, the trade and investment minister in Muizzu’s government, to understand how the government plans to meet a particular set of challenges in an ever-changing geopolitical climate.

Edited excerpts:

TRT World: More than two-thirds of Maldives' economy depends on tourism. What’s being done to expand the economic base?

MS: As far as expanding the economic base is concerned, the government is looking into several areas, including the digital, financial, and maritime sectors.

We are also trying to empower small and medium enterprises. So, we are focusing on areas where previously not enough emphasis was given.

Real estate, including social housing, is a big component of the government’s programme. We have a big city under construction called RasMale, which is a signature project of the president.

We recently signed an agreement with Vitol, the biggest energy trader in the world, to provide bunkering services from the Maldives.

That is a new economic activity that hasn’t been done at this scale in the country. As a state, we have not given it such a big push in the past.

When will the work on the bunkering project start, and what about competition with other countries with similar oil storage facilities for ships?

MS: We expect Vitol to start the business activities around June when construction begins.

The project has two phases. One is off-port bunkering, which doesn't require physical infrastructure at the port because Maldives is a sea country, so we can park the ships in atolls. But the second stage will be obviously constructing the physical port and related services.

We have a history of getting into activities other than tourism.

Singapore and Sri Lanka have such a setup. Around the region, different destinations provide similar bunkering services. But the Maldives is ideally located and is a popular sea lane.

We believe that by partnering with the right people we can capture some bunkering market. It is not to compete with anyone but rather it is an effort to diversify our economy.

Has the war in Ukraine and Israel’s war on Gaza made your job any difficult as the Minister of Economic Development?

MS: Of course, it's a challenge for any country – small or big – when there's a crisis and global tension escalates in the Middle East or the Red Sea.

As a country that depends on tourism and is also greatly dependent on energy imports, most of which come from the Middle East, any price hike in the energy market is a major blow for us.

But despite chaos across the globe, we expect good growth in the tourism sector. This year until now, we have seen more than 500,000 visitors, which is a major leap over the past trend.

So we are expecting to meet the target of 2.4 million arrivals this year.

We have more flights coming in from different parts of the world. Recently, we had about three or four new flights from China. Malaysia Airlines, too, started flights, while Virgin Atlantic, Emirates and Qatar Airways offer connections to Europe and elsewhere.

When there’s a global challenge, you need a break, you need a holiday. And Maldives offers that ‘do nothing, just relax’ experience - let your attention go for a while. So when there’s tension in the world, you need Maldives.

Maldives’ economy contracted drastically as air travel came to a halt during the Covid-19 pandemic. Does a recurrence of such an event bother you?