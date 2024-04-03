The shadow war between Israel and Iran is in its fifth decade, with Tel Aviv ratcheting up attacks against Iranian interests across the Middle East in recent years.

In the latest act against Tehran, Tel Aviv bombed part of the Iranian embassy in Damascus, capital city of war-scarred Syria, earlier this week, killing senior Iranian military and intelligence officials.

The two countries have shied away from war at full throttle despite heavy losses on both sides. But the bombing suggests the shadow war is likely to intensify in the coming weeks. Iran has vowed retaliation.

So why does Israel keep attacking Iran, which isn’t its immediate neighbour and doesn’t maintain official relations with the Zionist state that boasts 14 times higher average income per capita?

‘Little Satan’

The Israel-Iran shadow war dates back to 1979 when the Iranians toppled the government of the Shah of Iran, a strong ally of Israel, and established an Islamic Republic.

The new government led by Khomeini immediately took a hostile position against Israel, calling for the destruction of the ‘Little Satan’.

That single act paved the way for a state of permanent hostility between the two countries for decades to come.

Existential threat

Israel accuses Iran of harbouring ambitions to develop nuclear weapons even though Tehran insists that its nuclear programme is exclusively for peaceful purposes such as power generation and other domestic operations.

But Tel Aviv insists that Iran’s nuclear capability will pose an existential threat to Israel, a red line in the eyes of the Israeli political and military establishment.

Muscle-flexing for regional influence

Israel sees Iran as a threat that needs to be neutralised partly because of the latter’s alleged attempts to compete for dominance in the Middle East.

Iran has increased its footprint under cover of proxy militias in countries like Syria, Lebanon, Yemen and Iraq – a fact that unnerves Tel Aviv because of Tehran’s long-held anti-Israel stance.

Israel believes Tehran is attempting to set up a “Shia crescent” which will stretch from Iran to the Mediterranean at the cost of Tel Aviv.