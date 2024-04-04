Between March and the end of April each year, something quite magical happens in the Hijazi city of Taif in western Saudi Arabia. This temperate mountainous region, located southeast of Mecca, goes into full bloom.

For two months, 900 rose farms are awash with millions of vibrant pink, intensely fragranced roses or rosa damascena trigintipetala, which each have 30 petals.

Most of these roses will be harvested toproduce the world’s most coveted – and expensive – rose oil, as well as myriad rose water products. On a global level, these roses have become so famous that their moniker is the Taif rose.

Just outside of Taif in the town of Al-Hada, sitting on the Al-Hada Mountain some 2m above sea level, are rose farms and a distillery belonging to the Al Kamal family. Their company,Al Kamal Rose, is one of the oldest rose oil producers in the country.

Speaking to TRT World, an Al Kamal’s spokesperson said that the Al Kamal family has been working in the field of rose oil production for more than 125 years - since 1887 (1294 AH).

"This is our most important season. March and April are the peak period for Taif roses; we are gathering all the basic products made from the roses. There are three main products produced during the rose season: Taif rose oil, concentrated rose water or Maa Al Aroos and regular rose water. From the regular rose water, we manufacture other products such as soap, shampoo, body lotion and hair dye, totalling around 50 products," the spokesperson said.

Work at the farm begins in December, when farmers plough, manure and water the rose bushes. The bushes are then pruned at the coldest point in the year, mid-January, and come into bloom in March and April. The roses are at their best for only three to four weeks, although this period can be extended if the bushes are regularly pruned and well taken care of.

During this short harvest window, the farmers arrive early each day to handpick the roses before temperatures climb. If left in the heat, the roses will dry out, destroying their precious oil. The roses are then bagged, weighed and taken to the Al Kamal distillery where they are boiled in closed vessels, the vapour travelling through tubes to cool and distil, resulting in highly concentrated rose water.

The rose oil can be found floating at the top of the concentrated rose water and has to be extracted using a special syringe.

The highly concentrated Maa Al Aroos is not suitable for consumption and is used to make cosmetics. However, diluted rose water can be used in cooking and is a staple in most Middle Eastern pantries, where it is a key ingredient in many Arabic sweets and desserts such as kunafeh, basbousa and mouhalabeih.

Rose farming is an extremely lucrative business for Taif's inhabitants. Some 550 million roses are harvested in and around the city each year. Last year, the harvest contributed SAR64 million SAR ($17 million) to Taif’s economy.

According to Latifa Al-Adwani, supervisor of Taif History Centre, rose farms in Taif produce 800 tonnes of rose water and 40,000 tolas of rose oil each year. Just one tola of rose oil (a 12 ml vial) takes 12,000 roses to make, explaining its precious cost.

Damascene rose bushes can also be found in Turkey, Morocco, Bulgaria and India, but it is Taif's roses that are the most sought after by perfumeries worldwide.

Carolina Herrera Oud Couture, Guerlain La Petite Robe Noire, Ormonde Jayne Parfum and Nina Ricci L’Extase Absolue are just a few perfumes by couture brands that have the Taif rose in their base notes.