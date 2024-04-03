WORLD
2 MIN READ
Hamas accuses Israel of dragging its feet in Gaza ceasefire talks
Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh blames Israel for procrastinating in stalled negotiations for a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal.
Hamas accuses Israel of dragging its feet in Gaza ceasefire talks
Over 24,000 Palestinian women and children have been killed in the Israeli army's attacks on Gaza. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
April 3, 2024

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh has accused Israel of procrastinating in stalled talks to secure a ceasefire in the Gaza war and a hostage release deal.

"The Zionist occupation continues to procrastinate stubbornly, and does not respond to our fair demands for an end to the war and aggression," Haniyeh said in a recorded speech shown at a Hezbollah meeting on Wednesday.

Recent negotiations have made little progress and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the Palestinian resistance group has hardened its position.

Netanyahu's office said on Tuesday that Israel's negotiating team had returned from another round of discussions in Cairo. "In the framework of the talks, under useful Egyptian mediation, the mediators formulated an updated proposal for Hamas," the premier's office said.

RelatedIsraeli violence in Gaza increases with killing of WCK workers

'No proposal received'

RECOMMENDED

However, senior Hamas official Bassem Naim said on Tuesday that the group had not been sent any new proposals.

"The movement has not received any proposals from the mediators or the occupation (Israel) regarding a ceasefire and a prisoner exchange deal", he said.

In his speech shown on Wednesday ahead of comments from Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, the Qatar-based Haniyeh reiterated Hamas's conditions for peace.

These include a permanent ceasefire, a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, the return of displaced Gaza residents, unhindered entry of aid, full reconstruction of the war-ravaged territory, and "a respectable prisoner exchange deal."

Haniyeh also denounced what he said was "direct American participation" in the war in Gaza by supplying weapons and ammunition to the Israeli military.

Related'A frightened tyrant': Is the game up for Israel's unpopular PM Netanyahu?
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links