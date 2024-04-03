TÜRKİYE
Terrorism has no place in the future of Türkiye and the region: Erdogan
All terrorist groups, including the PKK, FETO, Daesh, and DHKP-C, are "enemies" of the Turkish people, says Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Erdogan emphasised that terrorism is a nonpolitical issue that should be treated differently./ Photo: AA / AA
Zeynep Conkar
April 3, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed his determination to eliminate the threat of terrorism not only in Türkiye but throughout the region in the future.

"We are determined to show that terrorism has no place in future of Türkiye and the region. With the recent elections, this determination has been further strengthened," Erdogan said during his speech at iftar dinner with security officials in the capital Ankara on Wednesday.

He also emphasised that terrorism is a nonpolitical issue that should be treated differently.

Erdogan said all terrorist groups, including the PKK, FETO, Daesh, and DHKP-C, are "enemies" of the Turkish people.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in Türkiye, in which 252 people were killed and 2,734 wounded.

