The influential US Senate majority leader and the main rival of hawkish Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have called for snap parliamentary elections in Israel as pressure mounts on Netanyahu from all corners, including protests demanding his ouster and accountability for the October 7 Hamas blitz that took Israeli security agencies by surprise.

"When a leading member of Israel's war cabinet calls for early elections and over 70 percent of the Israeli population agrees according to a major poll, you know it’s the right thing to do," Chuck Schumer wrote on X.

Comments of Schumer, the first Jewish majority leader in the Senate and the highest-ranking Jewish official in the US, came after Israeli War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz called for elections in September.

"We must agree on a date for elections in September, about a year from the war," Gantz said in a televised briefing, according to the media reports. "Setting such a date will allow us to continue the military effort while signalling to the citizens of Israel that we will soon renew their trust in us."

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid said a September election is too far away and advocated for a swifter replacement of Netanyahu's regime.

"This government needs to go home as soon as possible so that we can return the hostages, return the evacuees home, defeat Hamas, and make sure that someone takes care of the Israeli middle class," he said.

Netanyahu's far-right Likud party rejected the call.

Related If Warsaw ghetto in 1943 enacted an uprising and not terrorism, so did Gaza in 2023

Schumer previously urged new elections in Israel and harshly criticised the leadership of Netanyahu.

The Democrat leader said he believed Netanyahu had "lost his way" by allowing his political survival to take precedence over the best interests of Israel.

"Israel cannot survive if it becomes a pariah," he said last month. "As a lifelong supporter of Israel, it has become clear to me that Netanyahu's coalition no longer fits the needs of Israel after October 7."

Demonstrations by opponents of Netanyahu have brought together thousands of people in recent weeks and particularly since Saturday, notably in Tel Aviv and West Jerusalem.