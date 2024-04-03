A court in New York has rejected a last-ditch effort by former US president Donald Trump to delay his hush money trial scheduled to begin in New York on April 15.

Justice Juan M. Merchan of the New York State Supreme Court deemed the former president's request untimely on Wednesday, ruling that his lawyers had "myriad opportunities" to raise the immunity issue before they finally did so in a March 7 court filing.

The timing of the defence filing "raises real questions about the sincerity and actual purpose of the motion," Merchan wrote in a six-page decision.

Lawyers for Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee, had asked last month to adjourn the New York trial indefinitely until Trump’s immunity claim in his Washington DC election interference case is resolved.

Trump contends he is immune from prosecution for conduct alleged to involve official acts during his tenure in office. His lawyers argue some evidence in the hush money case is from his time in the White House and constitutes official acts. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments April 25.

Trump lawyer Todd Blanche declined comment. The Manhattan district attorney’s office also declined to comment.

Trump's hush-money trial, the first of his four criminal cases scheduled to go before a jury, was delayed from March 25 to April 15.

The hush money case centres on allegations that Trump falsified his company’s internal records to hide the true nature of payments to his former lawyer Michael Cohen, who helped Trump bury negative stories during his 2016 presidential campaign.