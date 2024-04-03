WORLD
Military bases targeted in Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan province
Casualties as armed assailants carry out simultaneous attacks on a police station and two army bases in provincial capital Chabahar and Rask city, local media and officials say.
Sistan-Baluchestan is located on the border with Pakistan in the southeast of the country. / Photo: TRT World / TRT World
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
April 3, 2024

Three security personnel, including the deputy of a police station, have been killed in "terrorist attacks" in Iran, state media reported, two days after seven Iranian Revolutionary Guards were killed in an Israeli air raid in Syria.

"Three security members have been martyred in several night-time terrorist attacks on military stations in the cities of Rask and Chabahar" in southeastern Sistan-Baluchestan province, Alireza Marhamati, deputy governor of the province, told state TV.

"In one of the attacks on police station number 11 of the city of Chabahar, deputy of the station Abbas Mir, was martyred," state broadcaster IRIB said, adding that a number of assailants were also killed or injured.

It also said that Jaish al Adl militant group, which was formed in 2012 and is blacklisted by Iran as a "terrorist" group, claimed responsibility for the attacks.

The attacks came less than 48 hours after an air strike on the Iranian consular annex in Damascus killed seven Revolutionary Guards, two of them generals.

"The terrorists did not succeed in their goal of capturing the Guards headquarters in Chabahar and Rask and are under siege," Deputy Interior Minister Majid Mirahmadi told state TV.

"The terrorists are stationed around these headquarters and are shooting blindly, with the courageous members of the Guards and the police are confronting them," he added.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps [IRGC], the ideological arm of Iran's military, has numerous stations in Sistan-Baluchestan province, which borders Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Jaish al Adl, or the Army of Justice, that mainly comprises members of the banned militant Jundullah group, claims that it "defends the rights of the Sunni Baluch people", and occasionally organises attacks against Iran in the Sistan-Baluchestan province.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
