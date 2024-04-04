Israel has abducted 66 journalists, four of them female, in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem since the beginning of its invasion of besieged Gaza last October, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Club, a noted non-governmental organisation.

This came after Israeli occupation authorities seized 32-year-old journalist Asmaa Nuh Hreish at her home in Ramallah in central West Bank on Wednesday morning.

The NGO, which was established in 1993 to support political prisoners in Israeli occupation jails, said in a statement that "the number of journalists detained from the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since October 7 reached 66, with the occupation keeping 45 of them detained, including four female journalists, the latest being journalist Asmaa."

It noted that her detention "adds to the arrest of her father Nuh and her brother Ahmed."

The NGO said this escalation "comes within the framework of wide-ranging arrest campaigns carried out by the occupation army since October 7, including the notable recent increase in the arrest of women."

The Palestinian Prisoners Club reported that "23 of the detained journalists have been transferred to administrative detention [without charge] under the pretext of having a [secret file], including journalists Ikhlas Sawalha and Bushra Al Taweel."

As for the majority of the remaining detained journalists, "charges related to incitement [against Israel] on social media platforms or by media outlets" were directed against them, it said.